Pentagon Unveils Details On Effort To Equip Its Services With Massive Swarms Of Deadly Drones

The Pentagon has announced that one of its offices has completed planned research and development work on a number of unmanned swarming technologies and has now turned them over to the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, and Marine Corps to support various follow-on programs. The systems in question are the Block 3 version of Raytheon's Coyote unmanned aircraft and an associated launcher, a jam-resistant datalink, and a software package to enable the aforementioned drones to operate as an autonomous swarm. These developments give us a glimpse into what has been a fairly opaque, integrated development effort to field lower-end swarming drones across the services that leverages common components. All of these technologies were developed under the auspices of the Low-Cost Cruise Missile (LCCM) effort, led by the Pentagon's Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) program office. The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Office of Naval Research (ONR) were also directly involved in the project, which dates back at least to 2017. While Raytheon led the development of the Coyote and its launcher, L3Harris was the prime contractor for the datalink, and the Georgia Tech Research Institute at the Georgia Institute of Technology headed up work on the "autonomy software module."

Raytheon A graphic depicting the sequence of a Coyote Block 1 drone deploying from a launcher on a ship.

"This successful transition shows the great value of the JCTD program," Jon Lazar, Acting Director of Prototypes and Experiments within the JCTD, who is also the head of the Rapid Reaction Technology Office within the Office of the Secretary of Defense, said in a statement released on March 16, 2021. "By working closely with our industry partners and combatant command operators, we delivered needed capabilities that will enhance the warfighter’s ability to accomplish their missions."

Readily available details about the LCCM project are limited. It "provides a decentralized autonomy capability for low-cost, conventional air-launched cruise missiles that will enable joint access and maneuver in the global commons," according to the Pentagon's 2019 Fiscal Year budget request "It will be capable of conducting networked integrated attacks, in-flight dynamic retargeting/reallocation and synchronized cooperative/saturation attacks." "Flight demonstrations will be conducted using surrogate weapon platforms and will provide residual leave-behind payloads for transition to a full weapon system development program," it continued. "FY 2017 funds were used to begin production of LCCM air vehicles."

DOD The bulk of entry on the Low-Cost Cruise Missile project from the Pentagon's 2019 Fiscal Year budget request. The entry briefly continues onto the following page to say that the "FY 2018 to FY 2019 Increase/Decrease Statement" is "None."

The press release regarding the transition of the technologies says that multiple "flight tests and operational demonstrations" were conducted at the U.S. Army's Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona in 2018 and 2019. "In the final operational demonstration in 2020, multiple cruise missiles were pneumatically launched in a matter of minutes," it adds. "The swarm of LCCM vehicles then dynamically reacted to a prioritized threat environment while conducting collaborative target identification and allocation along with synchronized attacks," the release continues. "The LCCM project also enabled significant improvement in understanding the relationship between communications and autonomy in collaborative vehicles." Given that the earlier budget document says that at least some testing would be conducted using "surrogate" systems, it's unclear how much of this testing involved the Block 3 Coyote design, as well as the iterations of the datalink and autonomy software, which have now been transitioned to various branches of the U.S. military. It's also worth noting that the exact configuration of that unmanned aircraft is unclear. The Block 2 type, which Raytheon publicly unveiled in 2018, has a completely different planform and propulsion system from the original Block 1, which first flew in 2007. You can read more about these two earlier versions, both of which can be configured to serve in a wide variety of roles, in this past War Zone piece. Calling any variant of the Coyote a "cruise missile" is certainly interesting in itself and highlights the often blurry distinction between certain unmanned aircraft designs and traditional missiles.

Raytheon A Block 1 Coyote drone.

Joseph Trevithick A Coyote Block 2.