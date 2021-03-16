Parachute Snag Leaves Russian Soldier Dangling Perilously From Helicopter

In a scenario that will make nightmarish viewing for anyone for whom jumping out of an aircraft already doesn’t seem like a good idea, a parachutist became entangled with the helicopter they were leaping out of, high above an airfield in Russia. Fortunately, in this case, the helicopter seems to have safely returned them to the ground. Videos began to circulate today showing the immediate aftermath of the parachutist’s ill-fated jump from the Russian Aerospace Forces Mil Mi-8 Hip helicopter, by which time both their main parachute and the pilot chute used to deploy it were already seemingly snagged somewhere around the rear door, as they dangled helplessly below. It is unclear if the soldier was using a static line method, in which the parachute opens automatically, or if they were attempting to jump freefall, in which they would initiate the pull sequence.

via Telegram Other personnel gather around on the airfield as the paratrooper returns to the ground, still dangling from the helicopter.

According to an account by a user who posted one of the videos to the Russian Telegram social media site, the incident took place at around 10:30 AM local time today.

“I look up and see a chopper 2,000 meters [around 6,500 feet] above the ground, but very strange — with a line and a dot at the end,” the same account continues. “The speed of the chopper is about 200 kilometers per hour [124 miles per hour]. Outside is minus 20 degrees Celsius [minus 4 Fahrenheit] for sure, and this is serious frostbite.”

Exactly how the incident happened is unclear, since the parachute should not start to open until the parachutist is well clear of the aircraft. It is even conceivable that the unfortunate parachutist might have jumped from one of the side doors at the front of the cabin, rather than from the rear, before becoming entangled somewhere around the rear fuselage. It could also have been the case that the pilot chute became snagged on leaving the aircraft, a scenario you can see occur in this video, also involving a Mi-8, but with multiple parachutists. It was, in fact, probably very lucky that they did get entangled on this occasion, since their parachute was likely no longer operable once it had become caught up with the aircraft. It is unclear if it was good fortune alone that kept them attached as the helicopter slowly made its descent to the airfield, or if there was some other way of securing them, perhaps using the bridle — the cord used to connect the pilot chute to the canopy. Since they would presumably have had a back-up parachute, it would suggest that they were so firmly entangled that there was no way of releasing themselves and using an alternative canopy.