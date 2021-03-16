UK Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets have employed the conventionally armed Storm Shadow cruise missile for the first time in combat. The missile was used recently to attack ISIS targets concealed within caves in northern Iraq as part of the UK’s Operation Shader that’s being waged against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.



The UK Ministry of Defense confirmed the Typhoon airstrike against the cave complexes southwest of Erbil. While the weapon was previously used in combat by the Royal Air Force’s (RAF) now-retired Tornado GR4 strike aircraft, this is the first use by the RAF Typhoon.

Crown Copyright An RAF Typhoon being prepared for a sortie over the Middle East for Operation Shader. The aircraft is armed with two Storm Shadow cruise missiles below its wings.

For the mission in question, which took place on March 11, the Storm Shadow was selected as “the most appropriate weapon for the task,” after Iraqi forces identified “a significant number” of ISIS fighters in the caves. Two Typhoon FGR4s, forward-based at RAF Akrotiri on the island of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean, were tasked with the airstrike, which was in support of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) ground forces.



The raid was preceded by surveillance of the area by the CTS on March 10, to confirm there were no civilians at risk, and, following the Storm Shadow mission, the “weapons were confirmed to have struck their targets precisely,” according to the defense ministry.

There were also follow-up attacks made on March 11, in the same remote, mountainous area, this time with two RAF Typhoons employing six 500-pound Paveway IV dual-mode precision-guided bombs against ISIS fighters at two other locations.



A different group of caves then came under attack on March 12, with Typhoons employing eight Paveway IVs, and again two days later, using six of the same weapons.



“On each occasion, our aircrew have exercised their utmost care in checking there were no signs of civilians in the area before conducting the strikes and subsequent surveillance to ensure their successful completion,” the defense ministry said.

Crown Copyright RAF Weapons Technicians loading a Storm Shadow cruise missile onto a Typhoon.

Crown Copyright A Typhoon departs for a sortie with Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Crown Copyright A Typhoon is marshaled back to its parking slot after an Operation Shader sortie over the Middle East.

These latest missions confirm that, although the pace of U.K. offensive air operations in the Middle East has diminished, the RAF is still very much on call and active when required.



It is also telling that, by employing the Storm Shadow, the Typhoon has now well and truly assumed the mantle from the swing-wing Tornado GR4, the retirement of which, back in 2019, you can read about here.



To allow the withdrawal of the Tornado, the U.K. first had to ensure that the Typhoon was able to employ the key air-to-ground weapons that had been used by the Tornado, under a program codenamed Centurion. As well as the Storm Shadow — which was first used by the Tornado during the opening phases of the invasion of Iraq in 2003 and then subsequently during the air campaign over Libya in 2011 — the Typhoon was cleared to use the Brimstone precision anti-armor missile. Paveway IV was already available to the RAF Typhoon.

Crown Copyright Two Typhoons, both armed with Storm Shadows, depart for a sortie over the Middle East.

Crown Copyright A Typhoon is prepared for a sortie on Operation Shader.

Crown Copyright A Typhoon FGR4 carries Storm Shadows ahead of a sortie against ISIS.