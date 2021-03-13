This Shot Of A Pair Of Specially Painted A-10 Warthogs Is Mind-Boggling

Air Force single-ship demo teams and a gaggle of eclectic warbirds descended on Davis Monthan AFB last week for the annual Heritage Flight Conference. It is here that the solo demo teams perfect the Heritage Flight program alongside various warbirds that they may meet up with at airshows across the United States. The Heritage Flight pairs a USAF demo jet with a fighter or attack aircraft from the USAF's past. Often times the unique formations are tacked onto the back of a jet team's demo and offer a poignant remembrance of airmen who made the Air Force what it is today, many of which sacrificed heavily in doing so. This year, one particular Heritage Flight training sortie was like no other ever and resulted in the incredible mind-twisting image you see at the top of this piece.

The Heritage Flight cross-training occurs every year in Tucson before the airshow season. This year the A-10 Demo Team has a newly painted Warthog that sports a Southeast Asia scheme reminiscent of the Vietnam War era. This is in addition to the team's other Warthog, which wears a WWII-inspired scheme. Pro aviation photographer Larry Grace was there to catch an incredibly unique moment in which both specially painted A-10s performed the "Heritage Break," a stunning crossing maneuver that serves as the apex of the Heritage Flight program. Usually, the A-10 would be breaking with a P-51 or other warbird, not another A-10, and especially not one wearing another nostalgic paint scheme.