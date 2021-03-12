Behold The Air Force's Updated F-15 Eagle Family Portrait Including The New F-15EX

The Air Force just took delivery of its first F-15 in 17 years, and that's a very exciting thing.

By Tyler Rogoway
F-15EX Arrival
40th Flight Test Squadron—Public Domain
Tyler Rogoway View Tyler Rogoway's Articles

The F-15EX advanced Eagle has officially arrived. The first of its kind was accepted by the Air Force yesterday and was subsequently ferried from Boeing's historic St. Louis plant to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida where it will undergo testing. The gravity of the moment cannot be understated. This is the first F-15 to be delivered to the Air Force in 17 years and marks a major shift in fighter procurement that some of us had been begging for, seemingly on deaf ears when it came to the Department of Defense, for many years. 

The War Zone broke the F-15X story two and a half years ago. While many couldn't believe it, that original piece, which was very in-depth, remains totally accurate to this day, minus a designation change—the aircraft is now called the F-15EX. You can read all our exhaustive coverage on the program and its aircraft's looming roll within the USAF's ranks by clicking here and here. We just reported on it today, in fact.

F-15EX's Future Role As A Hypersonic Missile Truck Touted Officially By The Air Force By Joseph Trevithick Posted in The War Zone
Exclusive: Unmasking The F-15X, Boeing's F-15C/D Eagle Replacement Fighter By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
The Air Force’s New F-15EX Eagle Just Took To The Sky For The First Time (Updated) By Thomas Newdick Posted in The War Zone
Portland Air National Guard Base Will Be Home To The First Operational F-15EX Eagle Unit By Tyler Rogoway Posted in The War Zone
Let's Talk About The Air Force Potentially Replacing The F-15E With The F-15EX  By tyler rogoway and jamie hunter Posted in The War Zone

There really isn't much more to say that hasn't already been said, but the pictures that the USAF has just released are well worth a look. It is truly a back-to-the-future moment for the service's Air Combat Command and it is the first time we have seen examples of all three current USAF Eagle types, the F-15C/D, F-15E, and F-15EX, side-by-side. 

Beyond being far more capable than its predecessors, this latest iteration of the Eagle has a 20,000-hour airframe and is likely to be in the inventory for half a century to come—or even longer. The Air Force is focusing on ordering at least 144 to replace the aging F-15C/D fleet, but that could grow. In fact, I bet it will. 

Now let's get to the photos:

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. John Raven
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ