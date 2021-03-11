F-15EX's Future Role As A Hypersonic Missile Truck Touted Officially By The Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has officially accepted delivery of its first F-15EX fighter, the first new F-15 of any kind it has acquired in years, which is now headed to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida to begin testing. At the same time, the service appears to have confirmed that these aircraft will have roles beyond air-to-air combat, notably as launch platforms for future hypersonic missiles. Boeing, the manufacturer of the F-15EX, formally turned the first jet over to the Air Force at its facility in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 10, 2021. The aircraft, which has the serial number 20-001, was spotted flying in that area in its full Air Force paint scheme, including Eglin Air Force Base tail codes, last month, just weeks after its first flight. The service hopes to eventually buy at least 144 of these aircraft to replace its aging F-15C/D Eagles and there have also been discussions about acquiring more of them to supplant its F-15E Strike Eagles, as well.

Viking Aero Images The first F-15EX fighter jet for the US Air Force.

"This is a big moment for the Air Force," Air Force Colonel Sean Dorey, the F-15EX Program Manager at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate, said in a statement. "With its large weapons capacity, digital backbone, and open architecture, the F-15EX will be a key element of our tactical fighter fleet and complement 5th-generation assets."

Derived from the F-15QA Advanced Eagle that Boeing developed for Qatar, the F-15EX is the most advanced version of the jet presently in production, as you can read about more in these past War Zone pieces. In addition, while the Air Force's primary focus is on replacing its F-15C/D jets, which are exclusively used in air-to-air combat roles, the F-15EX's payload capacity inherently opens a path for the aircraft to take on other mission sets.

"In addition, it’s capable of carrying hypersonic weapons, giving it a niche role in future near-peer conflicts," Colonel Dorey, the Air Force's F-15EX Program Manager, said in his statement. This role has been hinted at by both the service and Boeing in the past and was something that we here at The War Zone posited could be a secondary mission set for the aircraft when we broke the F-15EX story back in 2018. This does appear to be the first official confirmation that it is, at least, actively being explored as a role for these new aircraft. It's not clear what, if any, specific hypersonic weapon the Air Force might be looking at integrating onto the F-15EX already, but there are a number of possible options, including multiple air-breathing hypersonic cruise missiles, in various stages of development now. Boeing, in the past, has said that the F-15EX's centerline pylon can accommodate weapons up to 22 feet long and that weigh up to around 7,000 pounds. It has shown off a model with a notional 7,300-pound hypersonic missile previously, as well.