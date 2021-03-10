Construction Of A Large Runway Suddenly Appears On Highly Strategic Island In The Red Sea

None of this, of course, precludes the UAE from having also sent a contingent back to Perim. If this latest construction project is ultimately completed, unlike the last attempt to establish an air base on the island, it will likely become more apparent who is using these new facilities.

Whoever is behind the construction work could be looking forward to establishing an extremely strategic outpost in this already critical maritime passage. With respect just to the Houthis, an airfield on the island could serve as an important hub for operations in and around Yemen, including counter-smuggling, maritime patrol, and even anti-submarine operations, among others. Last year, interestingly, the U.S. government approved the possible sale of MQ-9B drones with maritime surveillance and anti-submarine capabilities, among other items, to the UAE.

The Iranian-backed rebels routinely employ mines and remote-operated explosive-laden boats to carry out attacks in this general area against both warships and commercial vessels. Iran itself is known to operate a modified cargo ship capable of acting as a covert operations mothership, which could support various kinds of malign activities, including waterborne and other kinds of attacks, in this region, as well.

More robust facilities on Perim would also offer a location detached from the mainland from which to carry out various kinds of broader intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, including aerial ISR, using manned or unmanned aircraft. Sufficiently expanded, it could also be a valuable launch point for airstrikes, either using combat jets or drones, across the region.

The air base could be coupled with additions to the docks on the southern part of Perim, which, in turn, might enable at least limited naval operations. As already noted, the Yemeni Coast Guard is among the forces that are reportedly making use of the island already.