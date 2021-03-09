Debate Over Navy's Zumwalt Destroyer's Seakeeping Abilities Doused After Rough Seas Tests

The U.S. Navy says the stealth destroyer USS Zumwalt successfully completed the second and final phase of its Rough-Water Trials late last year. This involved sending the ship into two real-world storms with waves between around 16 and a half and 20 feet tall. The testing was extremely significant given the ship's inward-sloping tumblehome hull form, which critics have long said would make it a disaster waiting to happen in heavy seas. Defense News' David Larter was among the first to notice the official announcement about these trials, which took place between October and November 2020. The first storm Zumwalt, also known by its hull number, DDG-1000, sailed through, which had "mid-Sea State 6 wave conditions," according to the Navy, was off the coast of San Francisco in Northern California. The second was near Ketchikan in the Alaskan panhandle and saw waves reach to the top-end of Sea State 6. The World Meteorological Organization's Sea State scale goes from 0 to 9 and Sea State 6, defined as "very rough seas," covers instances where peak wave height is anywhere between 13 and 20 feet.

USN The USS Zumwalt.

A team made up of personnel from the Naval Surface Warfare Centers at Carderock in Maryland and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania were responsible for evaluating the performance of the ship and its crew during these trials. This group had already overseen the first phase of the Rough-Water Trials in October 2019, which covered Sea States 2, 3, and 4, and focused on "the seakeeping behavior, structural response, and operability of DDG 1000 in mission-relevant conditions," as well as "how the ship motion conditions affect crew performance." Sea States 2, 3, and 4, range from waves just under 4 feet talk to those cresting at just over eight feet. This all followed earlier Calm-Water Trials off San Clemente Island near San Diego in Southern California.