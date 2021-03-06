This Is The Pentagon's $27 Billion Master Plan To Deter China In The Pacific

USMC A US Marine Corps High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) drives off a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) hovercraft during an exercise in Okinawa.

"The greatest danger to the future of the United States continues to be an erosion of conventional deterrence," one of the PDI documents submitted to Congress said, according to Japanese outlet Nikkei Asia. "Without a valid and convincing conventional deterrent, China is emboldened to take action in the region and globally to supplant U.S. interests. As the Indo-Pacific's military balance becomes more unfavorable, the U.S. accumulates additional risk that may embolden adversaries to unilaterally attempt to change the status quo."

The Fiscal Year 2021 NDAA had included plans to spend approximately $6.9 billion on the PDI through Fiscal Year 2022. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) had previously supplied lawmakers with a proposal to spend $20 billion, in total, by the end of Fiscal Year 2026. The new plan the Pentagon has now prepared for legislators lays out between $27.3 billion and $27.4 billion in total spend through the Fiscal Year 2027. This includes $2.2 billion to be spent in the 2021 Fiscal Year and another $4.6 billion expected to be available in the next fiscal cycle. From what we know so far, the specific items that INDOPACOM wants in the coming years include: $3.3 billion for "highly survivable, precision-strike fires can support the air and maritime maneuver from distances greater than 500 km [kilometers; ~310 miles]" in the Western Pacific.

$1.6 billion to establish an Aegis Ashore missile defense site on the U.S. island territory of Guam.

$2.3 billion to launch "a constellation of space-based radars with rapid revisit rates."

$197 million to build a "Tactical Multi-Mission Over-the-Horizon Radar" capable of detecting air and surface threats in the archipelago nation of Palau.

$206 million for "specialized manned aircraft to provide discrete, multi-source intelligence collection requirements."

$4.67 billion for "Power Projection, Dispersal, and Training Facilities" within the United States, to include its territories, as well as Micronesia, Palau, and the Marshall Islands, which are sovereign nations that are heavily tied to the United States via an international agreement known as the Compacts of Free Association (COFA). Though specific details are extremely limited, the plans to establish new forward-deployed long-range precision-strike capabilities are certainly one of the most notable aspects of the proposed PDI spending layout. No specific weapons or deployment locations are mentioned, but it is clear that the goal is to put land-based systems relatively close to the Chinese mainland and other strategic areas in the Western Pacific. The United States "requires highly survivable, precision-strike networks along the First Island Chain, featuring increased quantities of ground-based weapons," one of the PDI documents sent to Congress said. "These networks must be operationally decentralized and geographically distributed along the western Pacific archipelagos using Service agnostic infrastructure." The term "first island chain" refers to an area of the Pacific inside a boundary formed by the first line of archipelagos out from mainland East Asia. This broad zone includes the hotly contested South China Sea, as well as the highly strategic Taiwan Strait. Strategic planning in the Pacific also often takes into account needs within a region defined by a "second island chain," the boundary of which stretches between Japan and eastern Indonesia and includes the U.S. territory of Guam.