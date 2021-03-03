Watch Russia’s Su-57 Felon Advanced Combat Jet Let Its 30mm Cannon Rip

Beyond the kinds of close-quarters combat in which the Su-57 will likely excel, an internal gun is also valuable for certain air-policing scenarios, in which a warning shot might need to be fired, as well as for air-to-ground firing, or strafing. Guns also can’t be jammed or decoyed by an opponent. Finally, even if it only provides enough ammunition for a few seconds of firing, a gun is a lot cheaper to use than a missile.

The Su-57 program has had its fair share of setbacks, including a dramatic fire suffered on the runway by the fifth prototype in 2014, the withdrawal of India from the project, and the loss of the first production aircraft in a flying accident in 2019. Amid these difficulties, launch trials of internal weapons reportedly only began in 2016, six years after the first flight of a prototype.

Now, however, with 76 aircraft on order for the Russian Aerospace Forces, and the first delivery of a production aircraft to a test unit last December, the Su-57 finally seems to be making progress. At the same time, measures seem to have been taken to improve the precision build quality of the fighters, including the use of augmented reality in the manufacturing process. Proving the reliability, compatibility, and accuracy of the gun, whenever that might have occurred, will have been another important milestone on the aircraft’s path to service with a frontline unit, currently expected sometime next year.

