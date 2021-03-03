Behold The Blue Angels And Thunderbirds' New 'Super Delta' Mega Formation

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have been down at Naval Air Facility El Centro—which serves as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels' winter training grounds—to do some cross-team familiarization and training over the last week. The two flight demonstration teams have a tremendous amount in common, not just in their missions, but as to how they execute their routines. Now they have given the world a little surprise, debuting a super formation the likes of which we have never seen before called the "Super Delta."

The combined formation includes the primary six jets from each team, with the six F/A-18E/F Super Hornets that now make up the Blue Angels Delta at its center, and two formations of three Thunderbird Block 52 F-16C/D Vipers on each wing. It's one impressive monster of a formation, as you can see in the images the teams have provided.