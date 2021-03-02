Boeing Is Adapting Its Australian Combat Drone For The U.S. Air Force's Skyborg Program

Just days after the first flight of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System combat drone that’s being developed for Australia, the company confirmed this unmanned aircraft will also provide the basis for its offering for the U.S. Air Force’s Skyborg loyal wingman program. In the meantime, the Royal Australian Air Force, or RAAF, has doubled its order for the drone, now buying six examples in total, as the program continues to hit new milestones. More details of the Airpower Teaming System (ATS) drone emerged at a reporters’ round table event, following yesterday’s announcement of its maiden flight, which Boeing confirmed took place on February 27. Today also saw Australia confirm its follow-on order for another three of the ATS vehicles, at a cost of around $89 million over three years.

The most significant revelation, although perhaps not necessarily surprising, is the fact that the ATS design will be leveraged for the USAF’s Skyborg program. Skyborg covers the development a whole range of systems that will form an artificial intelligence-driven “computer brain” capable of flying networked “loyal wingman” type drones and autonomous unmanned combat air vehicles, or UCAVs. Boeing, of course, was one of three companies — together with General Atomics and Kratos — that received contracts last December to build prototype airframes to carry systems developed under the Skyborg program. The fact that there are clear parallels between the RAAF and USAF programs had led to The War Zone predicting in the past that the ATS could emerge as a Skyborg contender. Jared Hayes, Senior Director of Autonomous Aviation and Technology at Boeing has now said that its Skyborg will share a “common core” with the RAAF’s ATS but that “what becomes unique is the missionization.” However, we don’t yet know what percentage of components will be common between the two designs. This last point references the fact that the ATS has been designed from the outset for modularity, allowing it to be rapidly reconfigured for different types of missions. Key to this is the eight-and-a-half-foot-long snap-on, snap-off nose, offering around 9,000 cubic inches of space to carry various payloads, as you can read about here.

Exactly what future ATS and Skyborg drones will carry in terms of mission payloads remains a closely guarded secret. Potentially, however, the drones could be adapted to mount a wide variety of sensors, including radars and/or electro-optical sensors, communications gateways, electronic warfare payloads, or even defensive lasers. What kinetic weaponry it can carry, or even what type of payload configuration it can accommodate for munitions, also remains undisclosed. As yet, we know next to nothing about timelines, schedules, numbers of aircraft, or even where the ATS-derived Skyborg drones will be built. Little is actually known about the program in general, although the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, as the contract-awarding authority, has said it requires “missionized prototypes with the ability to fly in experimentation events while teaming with manned aircraft” and the initial drones are reportedly expected to be delivered no later than May this year. Intriguingly, however, Hayes also noted that the company is meanwhile taking into account “other global customer mission needs” as it continues to develop the ATS, suggesting that there may be other customers lining up beyond Australia and the United States. This is something The War Zone has stressed would be an eventuality since the program first emerged.

Boeing confirmed that a second ATS vehicle for Australia is now also complete and has begun ground tests, with others in “various states of assembly,” according to Arnott. Some clues were also provided into how Boeing has managed to make significant strides in the ATS so rapidly. After all, it was only 14 months ago that the program was announced, while the first prototype emerged for ground tests last summer. Shane Arnott, the ATS Program Director, pointed to the company’s use of “digital twins,” highly detailed surrogate drones that exist only in the virtual realm, but which can be used in a way that parallels traditional flight test using real prototypes. In this way, Arnott explained, the program has got “a number of steps ahead,” including thousands of hours of development work already accumulated in a digital environment. When it came to the recent first flight of the real ATS prototype — which measures 38 feet long, with a wingspan of 24 feet — much of the groundwork had already been done in digital form. The first flight test profile was intended to validate basic flight functions and included a significant degree of autonomous operations.

