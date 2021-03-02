Air Force F-15Es Trained To Launch Cruise Missiles In The Baltic Region During Major Exercise

USAF An F-15E Strike Eagle with an AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range (JASSM-ER) cruise missile loaded on its centerline pylon during a test in the United States in 2020.

“Conducting a complex and real-world focused CJADC2 demonstration allowed our joint and allied team to find areas where we can innovate with systems we already have and also to identify areas where our warfighters need assistance from the Air and Space Forces’ Chief Architect’s Office,” Air Force General Jeff Harrigian, head of USAFE, said in a statement. "There are areas where we can continue to improve and where technology can help us streamline our network systems to ensure all of our disparate networks can communicate and ease the workload on our Airmen." "Future conflicts will be with technologically advanced adversaries – and will be contested – so a distributed but integrated system of command and control is critical if we’re to compete and win," Preston Dunlap, the Department of the Air Force's Chief Architect, added. "Our USAFE counterparts working with our allies and partners during this CJADC2 event was extremely productive and helped us push the ball down the field on digitally connecting the joint force."

A core component of the CJADC2 exercise in Europe was a mock operation using a force package made up of F-15E Strike Eagles and F-15C Eagles from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom. It's not clear whether the F-15Es were actually carrying AGM-158 JASSMs, either inert or live, but the scenario involved them preparing to strike targets in the Baltic Sea region. Strike Eagles are a go-to platform for employing these highly capable stealthy cruise missiles, something you can read about in greater detail in this past War Zone piece. The F-15Cs, which are not capable of carrying out air-to-ground operations, would have been acting as escorts, but the Air Force did not confirm this. In line with the core network objectives of the demonstration, "the U.S. and U.K. also provided intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance airborne assets to support the targeting and command and control," including an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) battle management aircraft, during this particular segment of the exercise, according to the Air Force. "These assets were able to integrate targeting and sensor information with other Air Force entities, including the 603rd Air Operations Center and the Deployable Ground System, as well as joint assets from the U.S. Army and a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon."

USAF A US Air Force E-8C JSTARS battle management aircraft at Ramstein Air Force Base during the recent CJADC2 demonstration.

USAF An A-4 Aggressor Jet belonging to private company Top Aces flies near Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany during the recent CJADC2 exercise.

Pictures the Air Force subsequently released showed the use of small quad and hexcopter-type drones, as well. These kinds of unmanned systems can be relatively easily modified to carry small munitions in addition to being able to carry out surveillance and otherwise harass friendly forces. When operating in groups, especially large swarms, they represent very real threats to U.S. forces at home and abroad, something The War Zone has highlighted on multiple occasions in the past. Some of these drones may also have been used to provide additional situational awareness for friendly forces during the exercise.

USAF A DJI Mavic 2 quadcopter drone in flight during the CJADC2 exercise.

USAF A hexcopter drone provided by the Georgia Tech Research Institute in use during the demonstration.

"Dutch F-35 Lightning IIs also participated in the demonstration as communication links between base defense arrays [at Ramstein] as well as the 10th Army Air [and] Missile Defense Command," the service said about that part of the demonstration. There have been multiple demonstrations in the past involving the use of F-35s as platforms to provide offboard targeting information, as well as communications relay nodes, including in support of missile defense operations. The Joint Strike Fighter offers an impressive array of sensor and other data fusion capabilities that make it an ideal choice for this kind of mission. The 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) primarily oversees the service's air and missile defense assets in Germany, which including Patriot surface-to-air missiles and Avenger short-range point-defense systems. However, the command also serves as centralized air and missile defense manager in Europe and has supported the deployment of other assets, including Terminal High-Altitude Air Defense (THAAD) batteries, to the region in the past. Ramstein is notably home to an Air Force element charged with testing and evaluation expeditionary base defense concepts, called the Ramstein Air Base Air Defense System Integration Lab, or RADSIL. Since December 2019, RADSIL has support tests and demonstrations of various radars and other sensors, as well as command and control systems. A previously released briefing slide, which Steve Trimble, Aviation Week's Defense Editor, posted on Twitter last year, said that the lab planned to contribute a command and control system to this recent exercise that would feature the Lattice artificial intelligence-driven sensor and data fusion architecture from defense contractor Anduril. It was also expected to provide "automated decision support" for the demonstration.

USAF A briefing slide showing various plans for base defense work at the Ramstein Air Base Air Defense System Integration Lab, or RADSIL.