A-10 Warthog Emerges Painted In Green And Tan Camouflage

An A-10C Warthog has been rolled out of the paint barn at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona wearing one of the most iconic camouflage patterns ever to fly on American warplanes—the Southeast Asia scheme that adorned thousands of aircraft during the decade-long Vietnam War.

The Warthog Demo Team will be flying the special jet, which also has a list of names that memorializes members of the 355th Tactical Fighter Wing who were Killed In Action or became Prisoners of War during the conflict in Southeast Asia on its nose, for the 2021 airshow season. The 355th Tactical Fighter Wing, which flew F-105D Thunderchiefs and later A-7D Corsair II combat jets out of Thailand during the late 1960s and early 1970s, subsequently became the 355th Fighter Wing, the primary operational unit at Davis-Monthan today.