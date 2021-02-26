Doomsday Plane Crews Made This Darkly Humorous Music Video Aptly Set To "Burning Down The House"

You just have to love squadron videos. From the sublime to the ridiculous, it’s always interesting to see how crews celebrate their traditions and showcase the aircraft they operate. While naval fighter units unsurprisingly grab most of the attention, those tasked with operating America's E-6B Mercury “Doomsday Planes” haven't shied away from playing in this often bizarre medium. Since the most important job of the E-6B is to relay orders to launch volleys of nuclear-armed ballistic missiles during a nuclear apocalypse, the choice of music — the Talking Heads’ 1983 new-wave classic ‘Burning Down the House’ — is appropriate, especially since it is paired withstock footage of various nuclear tests literally blasting houses with their explosive firestorm. Yes, it is some dark humor, but how else do you deal with a job that can result in ushering in the end of the world as we know it?

The video in question was brought to our attention by Brad Howard, a producer at CNBC and himself a former U.S. Air Force enlisted aircrew member. Few details about the video are available, but it was uploaded to YouTube in 2010 and some portions feature the logo of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4 (VQ-4), the “Shadows,” one of three Navy E-6B squadrons home-based at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, suggesting that crew from this unit may have created it.