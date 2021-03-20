Belgian Cops Tasked With Guarding NATO Headquarters Still Wield The Iconic Uzi Submachine Gun

The full-size Uzis are definitely the more eye-catching weapons. These particular examples are guns that were license-built in Belgium by the equally famous small arms company Fabrique National , more commonly referred to simply as FN.

The pictures also show officers training with their Smith & Wesson M&P9 pistols. The American gunmaker won a contract to supply these 9mm handguns to the Belgian Federal Police in 2011.

The U.S. military released the images of the Belgian Federal Police personnel training with their Uzis at an indoor range at the Training Support Center at Chièvres Air Base. Chièvres is situated around 12 miles from NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), home of the Alliance's Allied Command Operations (ACO), in the city of Mons.

Though unquestionably iconic, the original Israeli Uzi submachine gun is an increasingly uncommon sight among Western security forces. However, recently released pictures show that Belgian Federal Police tasked with guarding NATO's main operational headquarters in Brussels still have access to these guns.

German-born Uziel "Uzi" Gal began work on this 9x19mm weapon shortly after the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948 and the first prototype was completed in 1950. Gal personally did not want the gun, which entered service with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) four years later, named after him.

The standard Uzi, which weighs just under eight pounds, was one of the first submachine guns to feature a so-called telescoping bolt. What this means is that a substantial portion of the bolt carrier, a key component of the gun's internal mechanism, is situated in the front of the gun and slides back and forth around the barrel. In many preceding designs, as well as subsequent ones, this component is positioned entirely behind the barrel. Doing this allows for a more compact weapon that still has a relatively long barrel. The original standard Uzi, which had a fixed wooden stock, had a barrel just over 10 inches long and an overall length of just over 25-and-a-half inches. By comparison, the M1 Thompson submachine gun, another iconic weapon, has a 10-and-a-half-inch-long barrel, but is nearly 32 inches long.

Swedish Army Museum A standard Uzi submachine gun with a fixed wooden stock.

A version of the standard Uzi with a folding stock, as seen on the Belgian examples at Chièvres, was subsequently introduced. With this stock extended, the gun's overall length is just slightly shorter than it would be with the fixed wood stock installed. Despite the political complexities many countries faced, and that many still do, in dealing with Israel, the Uzi quickly became a gold standard for submachine guns worldwide. Iran under the Shah was among the importers of these guns and they remain in use in the current Islamic Republic, even though it is opposed to the very existence of Israel as a matter of policy. Large quantities of licensed copies and unlicensed clones were produced in various countries.

Borna News Agency Iranian special forces personnel armed with Uzis with sound suppressors.

Through its ubiquity, including with major military and other security forces, the gun achieved iconic status, both in real life and in popular media. Robert Wanko, as well as other U.S. Secret Service agents, famously drew his Uzi during the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

NARA US Secret Service agent Robert Wanko, at left, unfolds the stock on his Uzi submachine gun in the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in 1981. A briefcase, in which an Uzi, either the one held by Wanko, or one wielded by another agent somewhere else at the scene, had been concealed, is seen in the street to the right.

Uzis also saw use with U.S. military special operations forces, including U.S. Navy SEAL teams and the U.S. Army's Special Forces, and they remain in arms lockers within the American special operations forces community for foreign weapon familiarization training. Other federal government agencies, such as the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service and predecessor organizations, issued Uzis to their personnel, as well.

US Army Students assigned to the Army's JFK Special Warfare Center and School fire Uzis, as well as other submachine guns, during a foreign weapons familiarization training course.

Public Domain A special agent from what was then the US State Department's Office of Security, armed with an Uzi, is seen at left in this picture of then-US Ambassador to El Salvador Thomas Pickering, in the foreground, and then-US Ambassador to the United Nations Jeane Kirkpatrick, at right, in El Salvador in 1984.