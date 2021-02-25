Contractor-Flown Mirage F1 Aggressor Crash Lands At Tyndall Air Force Base: Reports

Reports are coming in of an unspecified “incident” involving a Mirage F1 fighter jet operated by the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, or ATAC, at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida. An official statement from the base's public affairs office confirmed that an incident occurred at around 11:25 AM local time, but offered no additional details. The first indications that something had gone wrong at the Florida airbase were provided on Tyndall’s own Twitter account, which stated that “an aircraft incident occurred on base” and that this was “currently under investigation.” At this stage, there has been no mention of any loss of life or injury, but Military.com has reported that one of ATAC’s Mirages — apparently a two-seat Mirage F1B model — was involved.

CAULUN BELCHER IMAGES One of the ATAC Mirage F1Bs.

Prior to that, local news reports said that “multiple agencies responded to the base” to assist. According to eyewitnesses, the agencies responded on the flight-line side of the base.

Unconfirmed reports claim that the Mirage in question had a landing gear failure and made a belly landing in a field adjacent to the flight line. These also contend that the two crew survived, one ejecting and the other remaining onboard the jet. We must stress that this is the information we have heard from our sources and in open sources, and it could change as the story unfolds.

As a commercial contractor supplying the Air Force with aggressor support under its huge “red air” adversary support program, ATAC operates a diverse fleet that includes 61 former French Air Force Mirage F1 supersonic, radar-equipped fighters, the original design of which dates back to the late 1960s.

ATAC, which is part of Textron Airborne Solutions, procured the single-seat Mirage F1CR/CT and two-seat F1B jets in anticipation of the Air Force adversary support requirement. The jets began arriving at its new Adversary Center of Excellence (ATAC-ACE), at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, Texas, in June 2017. These aircraft were then returned to airworthy status, with the first refurbished Mirage F1 — a two-seat B model — taking to the air at Alliance Airport on August 22, 2019.

ATAC An ATAC Mirage F1CR.

U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeve A patch on the flight suit of an ATAC pilot at Tyndall Air Force Base.

The first ATAC Mirages arrived at Tyndall last December 14. This detachment comprises around six aircraft, five pilots, and 30 maintenance personnel. Over the next few years, the ATAC unit is expected to fly more than 1,100 sorties to provide adversary air support to the 43rd Fighter Squadron, which is the schoolhouse for the F-22 Raptor, and the 58th Fighter Squadron, the schoolhouse for the F-35A. The Mirages are planned to replace Tyndall’s current fleet of T-38 Talon jet trainers in this role. We have reached out to ATAC for comment and we will continue to update this story as more details emerge. Contact the author: thomas@thedrive.com