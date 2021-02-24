Stinger SAM-Armed Marines Riding In Rubber Rafts Were Featured In Recent Pacific Exercise

A recent exercise on and around the Japanese island of Okinawa featured U.S. Marines armed with FIM-92 Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles riding in rubber rafts. This offers a look into how the Marine Corps might incorporate short-range air defense capabilities into their new distributed and expeditionary warfighting plans. These concepts of operation are centered on the idea of being able to rapidly deploy and then reposition from location to location, even in expansive maritime environments where individual outcroppings of land may be very far from each another, such as in the Pacific region. The Hagatna Fury 21 exercise took place earlier this month on Okinawa, as well as Ukibaru, a smaller island nearby. It involved mock airmobile assaults, utilizing CH-53E Super Stallion helicopters, as well as the forces in the Combat Rubber Raiding Craft (CRRC), a type of small, inflatable rubber watercraft. Marines from 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, presently assigned to 3rd Marine Division in Japan, part of the III Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF), was the main unit taking part in the training.

USMC A Marine holding a Stinger missile launcher stands in front of a Combat Rubber Raiding Craft on Ukibaru Island off the coast of Okinawa during Exercise Hagatna Fury 21.

"The exercise demonstrated that Marines are capable of seizing, defending, and providing expeditionary sustainment for key maritime terrain in support of the III Marine Expeditionary Force," according to the Marine Corps.

The FIM-92 is a shoulder-fired, heat-seeking, surface-to-air missile, also known as a Man-Portable Air Defense System (MANPADS), that is designed primarily to engage low-flying targets, including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and drones. In recent years, improved versions of the missile have been developed that offer improved capabilities against smaller unmanned aerial vehicles, which present a very real threat already and will only become more of a challenge to U.S. military operations, as a whole, as time goes on. It's not clear whether or not the Stinger-armed Marines conducted any training to prepare to actually engage aerials threats from the CRRCs, though one picture, seen at the top of this story, does show an individual in one of the boats aiming their launcher at a CH-53E. However, the backblast from firing an FIM-92 is not insignificant and, at least in training, no other personnel beyond the two-person Stinger team are supposed to stand within 164 feet of the launcher when a missile is loosed.

US Army A graphic from a US Army training manual showing the safe distances for personnel and equipment around a Stinger team.