American Airlines Confirms Encounter With Unidentified Cylindrical Object Over New Mexico

The confirmation of the event comes to us from American Airlines. On the day of the incident, we asked the company to confirm it and for any additional information regarding it, including after-action reports, and if the pilots were available to discuss it.

At this time, we do not have any indication the radio transmission was from the flight crew on board American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21.

We immediately followed up looking for clarification on that statement, especially in regards to if the pilots had been directly asked about this or not, and noting that we had clearly heard the flight number's identification in a longer version of the clip provided to us by master radio interceptor Steve Douglass who originally recorded it. We also mentioned that we are likely to get more information about the event from the FAA and that we really need clarification so that there weren't any embarrassing discrepancies. The response was completely different than the company's first missive, stating:

Following a debrief with our Flight Crew and additional information received, we can confirm this radio transmission was from American Airlines Flight 2292 on Feb. 21. For any additional questions on this, we encourage you to reach out to the FBI.

Not only did they confirm that the transmission was authentic and that the incident did occur, but it also appears to be under investigation by the FBI.

We have been in touch with the FAA and are awaiting a formal response to our detailed query. But in the meantime, as we promised, we have authenticated the recording and we now know for certain that the event did indeed take place.

It is one of a number of similar strange encounters as of late that we provided links to in our original report. Hopefully, the FAA will be as forthcoming as they usually are with us on these matters and we can get more information soon.

A huge thanks to American Airlines for taking the time to look into this and to get us the best information available. Also, a huge thanks to Steve Douglass for the updated recording heard in the embedded video above and for finding this intriguing transmission in the first place.

