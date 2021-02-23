Photo Emerges Of Shadowy Intelligence Gathering "Ghost Plane" In Somalia

For years, there has been very limited information available publicly about U.S. counter-terrorism operations in Somalia and the forces, based there and in neighboring countries, carrying them out. The repositioning of the bulk of American military forces out of this East African nation between December 2020 and January 2021, dubbed Operation Octave Quartz, highlighted those activities in a way that had not been previously seen. This has included the release of a significant number of what would have been previously been very rare pictures and video clips of U.S. personnel operating in and around the country. One picture that was recently released, seen at the top of this story, prominently shows what can be considered a "ghost aircraft." The twin-engine Beechcraft King Air turboprop aircraft with the U.S. civil registration number N27557 was photographed at Baledogle Military Airfield, which is situated some 55 miles northwest of the capital Mogadishu. It was included in a group of images related to the deployment of elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to the base, sometime between the last week of December 2020 and the first week of January 2021, to provide security and other support as American troops pulled out. The Pentagon announced on Jan. 17, 2021, that the repositioning of the majority of U.S. forces out of Somalia was complete.

USMC A US Marine from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit provides security from a guard post overlooking the runway at Baledogle Military Airfield in Somalia in January 2021.

Baledogle, originally built by the Soviets during the Cold War, has been expanded and transformed over the past decade or so into a major hub for the U.S. military, as well as other foreign actors, such as the United Nations, and elements of Somalia's own armed forces. It was notably the target of a complex attack by terrorists belonging to Al Shabaab, Al Qaeda's franchise in the country, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2019. Since the mid-2000s, Al Shabaab has the primary focus of U.S. operations in Somalia, though the country now also has a nascent ISIS-aligned group.

Google Earth A satellite image of Baledogle Military Airfield in 2013.

Google Earth A satellite image of Baledogle in 2017, showing the significant expansion in the facilities there over the years.

A story from Foreign Policy in 2015 described the facility as a launch point for American unmanned aircraft and training site for Somali special operation forces. However, as is clear from the picture of N27557, as well as satellite imagery, manned fixed-wing aircraft, as well as helicopters, have also long operated from Baledogle.

Google Earth A satellite image of Baledogle from 2017, showing what appears to be a US Air Force Special Operations Command U-28A light fixed-wing aircraft at the base.

From what is generally known, fixed-wing aircraft flying from Baledogle have primarily been configured for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, supplementing unmanned aircraft in this role. While we don't know N27557's exact configuration, it has many features that are commonly seen on King Airs equipped for ISR operations.

One of the most immediately visible features is the large dome on top of the central fuselage, which is typically associated with high-bandwidth satellite communications and data-sharing systems. There are also three platter-type antennas – one in front and one behind the dome, as well one on top of the aircraft's t-tail – which are also generally connected to ultra-high-frequency satellite communications equipment. There are additional angled blade antennas that typically are linked to ultra or very-high-frequency radios on top of and below the fuselage. As for visible sensors, the aircraft's configuration is much more spartan. Compared to other ISR-configured King Airs, N27557 lacks an underbelly equipment gondola and does not have a sensor turret carrying various kinds of full-motion video cameras under the rear fuselage. It's hard to tell for sure, but there does not appear to be anything of major significance mounted externally under the forward fuselage, either, judging the by shadow. The aircraft does have a number of straight blade antennas underneath the fuselage of a type sometimes associated with systems to intercept enemy communications chatter, including from cell phones, or other kinds of signals intelligence.

USMC A closeup of some of the antennas underneath N27557's fuselage. The straight ones are similar to those seen on aircraft known to carry signals intelligence systems.

via Thinkdefence.co.uk A C-130 aircraft fitted with the Senior Scout signals intelligence package. Some of the antennas seen here fitted to the modified paratrooper door are similar to the ones seen underneath N27557's fuselage.

More interestingly, it has an odd, angled system underneath the rear fuselage where a sensor turret would commonly be found. While we don't know for sure what this is, one possibility is that conceals some kind of camera system. ISR-configured aircraft often have cameras installed behind sliding doors that are designed to interfere with the airflow around the aircraft as little as possible when they are opened. There are two visible segments on the "face" of the system underneath N27557, which could be a sliding door arrangement of some kind.

USMC A close-up of the system underneath the rear of N27557's fuselage.

As for what kind of camera or cameras might then be installed here, one possibility is a wide-area airborne surveillance (WAAS) system designed to collect imagery across a very large area all at once. WAAS systems are used for conducting persistent surveillance to help establish so-called "patterns of life" that can help in the tracking and targeting of small groups or even specific individuals. Combined with signals intelligence, it can help create a very high-fidelity intelligence "picture" of how terrorists and militants are operating in a specific area. You can read more about how this works in this past War Zone piece. Historically, WAAS systems have been relatively large, but more compact designs are increasingly available and still offer impressive capabilities. Logos Technologies' RedKite and BlackKite wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) sensors are prime examples and are designed to be installed at a fixed, oblique angle, just like the system underneath N27557's fuselage. They are also sized to fit even inside relatively small drones, such as the Boeing Insitu RQ-21 Blackjack. The U.S. Marine Corps is in the process of acquiring an improved version of BlackKite, known as Cardcounter, for its Blackjacks.