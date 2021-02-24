How The World's First Privately Owned Fleet Of F-16 Aggressor Jets Became A Reality

On January 28, 2021, an Antonov-124 transport plane was loaded up with four F-16s. The plane's mission was to transport the jets to a location in America’s Southwest, thousands of miles away, where they would be reassembled so they could go up against U.S. military fighter aircraft in mock air combat. Their arrival in the U.S. is the culmination of a vision that started in 2014 when the aerial adversary company Top Aces signed a sales agreement with the Israel Ministry of Defense for the purchase of 29 of their older F-16A and Bs, those types being known as the “Netz” in that country. Here’s the story of how the first private 4th generation fighter adversary jets to ever arrive in the United States did so, and how Top Ace's overall vision for them is becoming a reality. Top Aces was founded in 2000 by three former Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 fighter pilots who saw an opportunity to provide adversary support to the Canadian armed forces. In 2005, the company signed a $94-million contract with the Canadian government for the supply of contracted combat support and adversary training for at least the next 10 years. They have also been the exclusive provider of Adversary and Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) training for the German military since 2015.

Top Aces Ex-IAF Netz fighters being offloaded at their new home in Arizona.

The company began pursuing a fleet of F-16s over the last several years in order to meet the training requirements of preparing next-generation U.S. fighter pilots flying aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor. The F-16s represent a monumental leap in capability over the Top Aces’ current fleet of Dornier Alpha Jets and Douglas A-4 Skyhawks, the latter of which are over 50 years old. The Israel Netz was chosen because it was the first F-16 fleet readily available and the process regulated by the Department of State for importing such advanced weaponry is long and complicated, among other factors.

USAF A Draken International A-4 sits on the flightline at Nellis AFB. The Air Force paved a future for its rapidly expanding contractor adversary support initiative at Nellis, with Draken International being the major player there over the better part of a decade. Now more companies are getting an opportunity to provide these services across the Air Force's tactical aircraft training portfolio.

Leading the effort of getting the F-16s flying in the adversary business is Russ Quinn. Quinn formally transitioned to the role of President of Top Aces Corp. on December 9, 2019. Before that, he served as the Chief Commercial Officer for the company. Quinn is no stranger to the F-16 or the adversary mindset. During his 26 year career in the United States Air Force, Quinn amassed over 3,300 flight hours in the F-16 and held several positions in F-16 squadrons around the globe. His career included a stint as a Solo Pilot for the USAF Aerial Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, during the 1995 and 1996 air show seasons, as well as squadron commander of the 22nd Fighter Squadron. His final flying assignment was employing the F-16 as an Aggressor pilot as Deputy Commander of the newly founded Adversary Tactics Group at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. It was there that Quinn became intimately familiar with the Aggressor business. In the late 2000s, Colonel Terrence O'Shaughnessy was given the challenge by the Air Force Chief of Staff to start up a robust Aggressor capability at Nellis. The capability would not just be in the aircraft tactics but would also include standing up air defense aggressors which would focus on the surface to air missile threat as well as cyber and space aggressors. All of these squadrons would come together in the group. Quinn stated “we had F-16s in the 64th [Aggressor Squadron] and F-15s in the 65th so we had a great flying setup. It was the rebirth of the Aggressor culture at Nellis where we internalized the Aggressor concept of knowing, teaching, and replicating the threat. That organization still exists today and they are doing some really great work.”

USAF 64th Aggressor Squadron Viper refueling from the "Red Air Tanker" high over southern Nevada.

Quinn had the opportunity to fly the F-16 for over two decades, but the experience at Nellis gave him a deep appreciation for what it means to be an aggressor. Quinn said “It takes a very special kind of fighter pilot to be an aggressor. You have to be a giving kind of person to really go out as a professional aggressor and realize that your role is very much a training role. You are giving your expertise and talent to make the air force a better place. I was so impressed by the men and women that embraced the aggressor culture and I’m not just talking about the pilots. The commander of the Air Defense Squadron was probably the smartest electronic warfare guy I ever met. They all wanted to be the best at what they did, so the Air Force could be the best in the world. I hadn’t really experienced that before. I had seen aggressors at Red Flag and saw what they brought in terms of the brief and debrief, but to see everything they did was quite inspiring for me.” You can check out our exclusive in-depth feature that goes behind the scenes of the U.S. Air Force's aggressor program, including a ton of details on the new era they are about to embark on by clicking here.

USAF Alaska's 18th Aggressor Squadron on the ramp at Nellis AFB to fight and train alongside their 64th Aggressor Squadron counterparts.

After leaving the Air Force, Quinn didn’t take the airline pilot route, but went onto the defense contractor business for a few years. He knew that there was commercial adversary business out there, but had never heard of Top Aces. Quinn told The War Zone “I got a call from Top Aces and they said they were looking for a high time F-16 leader who they thought would be able to take the F-16s they just purchased and build a business in the U.S. and get these planes to work supporting the Air Force and the Navy. They already had the sale agreement with the IMOD [Israeli Ministry of Defense] arranged. It took about six months where I asked a lot of hard questions about the plan, but the opportunity to bring the Aggressor culture into the commercial world was an opportunity I could not pass up. This was not just throwing metal up in the air, but rather as a chance to bring the next level of professionalism to commercial adversaries that hasn’t been seen yet.’’ Top Aces has been in the business for almost 20 years and started its initial work with the Dornier Alpha Jet trainer. While it was very reliable, it lacked a radar. They increased their capability with the A-4 Skyhawk in Germany, where they have an adversary air support detachment, but realized a need for an advanced aggressor to go up against new 5th generation fighter aircraft that were coming into squadrons in greater numbers, such as the F-35. “These legacy platforms are just not hacking it in terms of truly replicating the high-end threat with some of the major players on the world stage. The vision was to bring an advanced capability” said Quinn.

Tyler Rogoway/Editor Top Aces Alpha Jets loaded with anti-ship cruise missile emitter simulator and electronic warfare pods landing at PDX.

The F-16s that Top Aces purchased from Israel will receive several significant upgrades before they go up against Air Force pilots in the U.S. “What we have been investing in over the past five years is an open mission system architecture where we take a mission computer and add a Helmet Mounted Cueing System, AESA radar, and Link-16. We call it the Advanced Aggressor Mission System and it can go on different platforms. As we speak, our most senior engineers just completed operational test flights with the system on the A-4 in Canada and it went very, very well. The draft RFP [request for proposals] for Nellis just recently got released and it defines pretty nicely what capabilities they are looking for.” Top Aces declined to disclose what AESA radar will be included in the upgrade at this time. The Helmet Mounted Cueing System technology has come a long way over the last few years and Top Aces has chosen the Scorpion system for the F-16. It’s a more reliable and less expensive option than the JHMCS system and has the ability to simulate the employment of high-off-boresight air-to-air missiles. As the Air Force changes and as the threat changes, having an open mission system gives Top Aces the ability to plug and play new systems and software applications to help optimize training for their customer air forces. Similar initiatives exist with other commercial aggressor providers.

IAF F-16A Netz fighters during their long and vaunted career with the IAF.