Russia Provides A Glimpse Of Its Orion Drone Executing Combat Trials In Syria

Elsewhere in the video, an Orion also appears to drop an unguided bomb from a centerline station. From what can tell, the weapon may be a 110-pound-class FAB-50-series weapon. While this is the only unobscured weapon shown in the video, the fact the bomb seems to be unguided would suggest it would only be an accurate method of delivery during clear-weather daylight conditions. However, Russia has made heavy use of unguided munition in Syria, often in an indiscriminate fashion, with these type of weapons far outnumbering guided munitions.

Referring to Orion’s performance in Syria, Sergei Tyugay, deputy head of unmanned aviation within the Russian Aerospace Forces high command, said that it had shown itself to be “not just successful, but survivable.” That claim seems questionable, however, considering that even high-performance manned combat aircraft have proven vulnerable to rebel groups in Syria. Drones in the class of the U.S.-made Predator and Reaper have also been shot down on multiple occasions.

The Orion is not the only in-development aircraft to have conducted combat trials in Syria, either. The new-generation Su-57 Felon fighter, for example, also made a high-profile, but extremely brief deployment to the country in 2018, although the details of what exactly was achieved remain sketchy.

Last December, it was reported that the Orion — also known by the project name Inokhodets, meaning pacer in Russian — had fired “small-sized guided missiles” for the first time. This suggests that the apparently powered munitions seen in the recent video are a different weapon altogether. As well as these various undisclosed missiles, the drone has reportedly also been tested with unpowered guided glide bombs.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s 2021 calendar, revealed late last year, also includes a heavily retouched image of an Orion carrying 44-pound KAB-20 guided bombs, apparently produced by Kronshtadt, which produces the Orion. The drone in question shares the same desert camouflage as the example with the Syrian mission markings, which were applied on the opposite side of the nose.