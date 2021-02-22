American Avenger Air Defense Systems Reportedly Spotted On A Highway Linking Iraq And Syria

Pictures have appeared on social media that reportedly show trucks carrying Avenger short-range air defense systems on a highway between the Iraqi city of Ramadi and the Syrian border. The Avenger is primarily designed to engage low-flying manned fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, but can also be employed against drones. Two weeks ago, the top U.S. general overseeing operations in the Middle East said that the ever-growing threat posed by small unmanned aircraft was "the most concerning tactical development" since improvised explosive devices became the weapon of choice for militants and terrorists in the region. The pictures first began to circulate on social media on Feb. 21, 2021, but it is unclear when or where exactly they were taken. It's also not clear, if their reported location is accurate, whether these vehicles were heading to or from the Syrian border. Ramadi is situated at the nexus of two major highways in western Iraq that lead to Syria.

via Twitter A picture reportedly showing Avenger short-range air defense systems, taken through the broken window of a passing vehicle, on a highway between the Iraqi city of Ramadi and the Syrian border.

It is possible that these air defense systems could be headed toward forward bases that U.S. and other coalition forces operate out of in cooperation with local, predominantly Kurdish groups, in Syria's northeastern Deir ez-Zor governorate. The convoy could also be moving in the direction of the highly strategic U.S. garrison at At Tanf, situated in Syria further to the south, near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders. As of the beginning of this month, there were approximately 900 American troops spread across these various Syrian outposts, according to the Pentagon.

DOD A map showing the general disposition of U.S. and U.S.-backed forces in Syria, as well as areas controlled by other key actors, as of 2021.

The Avenger, also known as the AN/TWQ-1, is a turreted short-range air defense (SHORAD) system with two launchers, each capable of holding four FIM-92 Stinger heat-seeking surface-to-air missiles, as well as a .50 caliber M3P machine gun. The turret is most commonly employed mounted on the back of a Humvee, but can be also be emplaced in fixed positions on the ground and atop structures.

US Army An Avenger system fires one of its Stinger missiles during a training exercise.

The system has a single operator who targets threats using a combination of an infrared camera, optical sight, and laser range-finder. The Avenger can also be cued using offboard sensors, such as the AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, via a centralized fire direction center. In recent years, the Army has also fielded improved versions of the Stinger missile that are optimized for use against small drones. This has included the addition of a new, more sensitive radar proximity fuze with a conformal antenna that wraps around the warhead assembly.

There was an unconfirmed report on social media in January 2020 Avengers had been sent into Syria via Iraq, along with High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), but no pictures had emerged reportedly showing the vehicles in the region at that time. So, there is also the possibility that this reported convoy in Iraq could be bringing a new air defense detachment to relieve or reinforce existing elements in Syria, or represent the relocation of assets out of that country as part of ongoing drawdowns there and in neighboring Iraq.