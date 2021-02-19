Airbus C295 Transport Testbed Emerges Loaded With Turkish Guided Bombs

An Airbus C295 aircraft has been seen carrying no fewer than four Turkish-made precision-guided bombs, a highly unusual load for a tactical military transport of this kind. The European company appears to be stepping up work on its armed C295 version, with these latest trials suggesting that there is serious interest from potential customers, if not already firm orders. The images in question, taken today by Spanish photographer Santi Blánquez, show an Airbus-owned test aircraft, with the temporary military registration EC-296, carrying four 500-pound-series bombs fitted with the Turkish Roketsan Teber guidance kit that adds laser and INS/GPS guidance modes and essentially turns the airlifter into a strike aircraft. The aircraft was on a test sortie from the Airbus facility in Seville, Spain.

Santi Blánquez The armed C295 testbed on approach to Seville, Spain.

Airbus debuted its armed version of the C295 twin-turboprop at the Dubai Airshow in November 2017, pitching it as a strike version of its popular transport, over 180 of which have been delivered to air arms around the world. The armed C295 — also offered for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions — was reportedly developed by Airbus in response to interest from potential customers in the Middle East and North Africa. In particular, Airbus officials noted that while propeller-driven light attack aircraft were becoming increasingly popular in the region, come customers considered that these lacked endurance as well as ISR sensors.

The variant is based around the company’s own Fully Integrated Tactical System (FITS), a mission system that integrates different sensors and weapons and has been installed in dozens of aircraft already. There are two basic versions of the armed C295 offered. The first features a lighter weapons fit, while the second is more heavily weaponized. Both incorporate electro-optical sensors in a turret below the nose, and a surveillance radar below the fuselage, which can be seen in the aircraft under test. Other equipment includes communications and self-protection suites.

Mztourist/Wikimedia Commons An armed C295 demonstrator at the Dubai Airshow in November 2017.

The light version uses a roll-on/roll-off FITS and has a pair of manually aimed .50-caliber machine guns firing from the fuselage doors. Since both FITS and machine guns can be removed fairly rapidly, the aircraft can also be used for basic transport missions. The machine gun has already been tested and declared ready for delivery. The “heavy” version uses a fixed FITS installation and has four underwing hardpoints — as seen on EC-296. When the aircraft was unveiled, Airbus had already teamed up with Roketsan, with the Turkish firm to provide the guided weapons. As well as the 500-pound-class Teber guided bombs seen above, options include up to 16 L-UMTAS lightweight laser-guided air-to-ground missiles or pods for 2.75-inch Cirit laser-guided rockets. Another option is the Spanish-made Expal CAT-70 unguided rocket, carried in pods provided by the Brazilian company Equipaer. Meanwhile, adding precision-guided munitions to a transport-derived gunship is something that is happening increasingly in the United States too, in both the Air Force and Marine Corps.

Roketsan The L-UMTAS lightweight laser-guided air-to-ground missile was developed primarily for attack helicopters.

To turn the C295 into a genuine mini-gunship, a 27mm Mauser BK27 automatic cannon — as used in the Eurofighter Typhoon, among others — can be added in the port side of the fuselage, combined with a second electro-optical turret mounted on the fuselage side for target acquisition and aiming. This weapon is said to have an effective range of 2.5 miles. Intriguingly, the photographer suggests that the paratroop door on the port side of the fuselage of EC-296 seems to have a hatch for an automatic gun. The use of non-American armament was a deliberate decision, avoiding the possible restrictions imposed by the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) guidelines, which can limit the transfer of defense and military technologies and services.

Roketsan The Teber precision guidance kit for use on Mk 81 and Mk 82 general-purpose bombs.