Satellite Images Show Horrible Aftermath Of Explosion That Burned Hundreds Of Trucks In Afghanistan

There nothing to suggest one way or another yet whether the initial explosion was the result of an attack of some kind. Neither the Taliban, which has a significant presence in Herat province, nor the Afghan government has indicated, at least so far, that this incident was anything more than a horrible accident.

Regardless, it could still have significant ramifications. Iran is Afghanistan's largest trading partner and the government in Kabul has secured a special waiver from the United States to import Iranian oil and gas, despite sanctions on the regime in Tehran. As already noted, Islam Qala is a major conduit between the two countries for tanker trucks carrying those fuels, as well as other goods. It's very possible that the fire could further hamper routine operations at Islam Qala, in addition to the ongoing dispute over customs duties.