The Air Force Finally Has Its First New AT-6E Wolverine Light Attack Aircraft

This particular AT-6E interestingly has a green-and-gray paint job that appears to be at least inspired by a pattern known as European One . Many Air Force aircraft, including A-10 ground attack jets, wore this camouflage scheme during the latter stages of the Cold War and immediately afterward.

The Air Force announced that Air Combat Command (ACC) could get as many as three AT-6s to support work on AEROnet in 2019 and that system is the centerpiece of these aircraft. "Think of the partner nations that wouldn’t necessarily be allowed to have Type 1 encryption, which is the encryption we have in Link 16 and things like that, but we still need to build our coalition," then-Air Force Brigadier General Michael Schmidt, the Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications, Intelligence, and Networks at AFLCMC, said at a conference in 2019. Schmidt has since been promoted to Major General.

"What can we offer in a network that is exportable, that meets all the security requirements that can interlink people with each other and with us, that can take advantage of all the different communication systems that are out there already," now-retired Air Force General Mike Holmes, then head of ACC, said at the same event. "You’re offering a network that has airplanes, too, that fit in with it and not, here’s a big airplane, now go figure out how you’re going to talk to it and how you’re going to use it."

It's worth noting that this is not the first time the Air Force has experimented with an AT-6 variant. The service has tested these aircraft on multiple occasions as part of various programs stretching back more than a decade now. The decision to buy Wolverines for the AEROnet tests followed on from an abortive effort that began in 2017, which was intended to pave the way for the acquisition of hundreds of low-cost light attack aircraft. The goal of that project was to reduce the strain on higher-end combat jet fleets and provide more persistent, flexible, and cheaper firepower to support operations in permissive environments. You can read more about this entire saga, and past failed Air Force light attack program, in detail in this past War Zone piece.