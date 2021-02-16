This Marine One VH-60N Had Its Iconic Paint Job Blotted Out For Historic Afghanistan Trip

Just last week, The War Zone wrote about the lone "green top" UH-60N helicopter assigned to Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which is better known for its "white top" VH-3Ds and VH-60Ns that shuttle the president, their family, and their closest advisors around where ever they might need to go. After publishing that piece, we were alerted to another unusual picture, this one showing what could be best described as a "green-washed" VH-60N from President George W. Bush's historic visit to Afghanistan in 2006, just in time for President's Day. Aviation photographer Stephan de Bruijn grabbed a picture of the VH-60N, seen at the top of this story, as it flew over Afghanistan's capital Kabul on March 1, 2006, and kindly shared it with us. The helicopter's muted overall green paint job is nevertheless eye-catching given its contrast to the usual high-visibility white-and-green scheme these helicopters, as well as the rest of Marine Helicopter Squadron One's (HMX-1) white top fleets, typically wear. The over-painting is clearly temporary, too, as parts of the standard paint scheme can be seen underneath.

AP A VH-60N in its standard paint scheme in Davos, Switzerland, supporting President Donald Trump participation in the 2018 World Economic Forum.

We at The War Zone are unaware of any other pictures showing VH-60Ns anywhere with this kind of temporary paintwork. It was almost certainly done to help conceal that the helicopter that was carrying President Bush and his entourage by trying to make it look more like a standard U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk. The countermeasures dispenser underneath its right-side engine exhaust is also loaded with decoy flares, something that is not commonly seen in pictures of VH-60Ns in lower-threat environments. The flares would help protect against heat-seeking missiles, including shoulder-fired types also known as Man-Portable Air Defense Systems, or MANPADS. This particular helicopter also has two AN/ALQ-144 infrared jammers, also known as "disco balls," above and below the fuselage, which provide additional defense against these types of threats. In the years since this picture was taken, those have been replaced by directional infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) systems, which you can read more about in these past War Zone pieces.

Stephan de Bruijn via AirHistory.net A close up of some of the "green-washed" VH-60N's defensive systems, including the fully-loaded flare bucket under the engine exhaust and the two "disco balls," one prominently visible on top of the fuselage and the other seen underneath at the lower right-hand corner.

De Bruijn said that this helicopter subsequently landed at a heliport that the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) operated at the time situated near the U.S. Embassy. Construction on what was then a nearly brand-new American Embassy compound in Kabul had only been completed earlier that year. President Bush cut a ceremonial ribbon to officially open it during his visit, though U.S. diplomatic personnel had already started working there at that point.