Code Brown As This F-4 Phantom Nearly Collides With A Mosque's Minaret

Flying fighter aircraft at low-level may be one of the world's ultimate e-ticket rides, but it is not without its fair share of dangers. Case in point, the video below, which I first saw on Twitter a couple of months ago, but didn't save it. I finally hunted it down again to share it with our readers.

From what I can piece together, it shows the head-up display (HUD) footage from an upgraded Turkish F-4 Phantom. All seems to be well until seemingly out of nowhere a large mosque appears. The jet pitches up at the very last moment, just narrowly missing its towering minarets, one of which was dead-on in the line of flight of the Turkish Phantom. It is truly a terrifying moment to behold, although the crew's reaction was astonishingly lighthearted.