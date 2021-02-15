The Navy Wants To Get Rid Of Its Nearly Brand New Patrol Boats

The U.S. Navy is looking to divest its nearly-new Mk VI patrol boats, the oldest of which are just six years old, and has already begun laying the groundwork to do so. Barring an order to change course from President Joe Biden's administration or intervention by Congress, the service plans to remove all 12 of these boats, examples of which are based in Guam, as well as in the continental United States, and forward-deployed in the Persian Gulf, from service before the end of the year. An unclassified General Administration (GENADMIN) message that The War Zone reviewed said that the Navy is presently looking to get rid of the Mk VIs by the end of the 2021 Fiscal Year, or September 30 of this year. The GENADMIN came from the office of Vice Admiral James Kilby, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Warfighting Requirements and Capabilities, also known as N9, and is dated February 5, 2021. A source familiar with the state of the program says that Naval Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC), to which all of these patrol boats are presently assigned, could begin retiring them as early as next month.

USN A pair of Mk VI patrol boats from the detachment in Guam visit Yap in the Federated States of Micronesia in 2019.

The GENADMIN says that the plans for the Mk VIs are "in accordance with approved budgetary decisions." The message also says "this plan will be adjusted if necessary based on subsequent execution year decisions made by leadership or as required by Congressional action." When contacted, the Navy would not confirm or deny any plans to divest the Mk IVs or any timeline for doing so. The service did confirm, indirectly, that a proposed decision regarding the future of these boats was part of the upcoming President's Budget Request for Fiscal Year 2022, or PB22. A public version of the annual budget request from the Executive Branch to Congress is typically released in February. "The PB22 budget request is pre-decisional," Navy Lieutenant Rob Reinheimer, a spokesperson for the service, told The War Zone. "We will not comment on future budgetary decisions until the budget request is submitted to Congress later this year."

There have already been indications that the Navy might be leaning toward getting rid of the Mk VIs. During a talk as part of the Surface Navy Association's 2021 Virtual Symposium in January, U.S. Marine Corps Major General Tracy King, the head of the Expeditionary Warfare division within the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, had said that Vice Admiral Kilby was in the process of making a new determination about what the service's actual requirements were for these patrol boats ahead of the 2022 Fiscal Year budget request. "In wargaming scenarios against peer nations [such as Russia or China], the Mk VIs were deemed not really needed (given their small size and limited missile firepower)," King added, according to Naval News. The boats are "very expensive to maintain," the Marine Major General continued. In that same talk, Navy Rear Admiral Paul Schlise, the director of the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations' Surface Warfare division, did confirm that the service is planning to supplant its Cyclone class patrol craft, which are larger than the Mk VIs, with a combination of Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats. There is no plan to buy additional ships of any kind to directly replace the Cyclones, though, which means the service is set to lose the added patrol capacity they offer now, as well. As of February 12, 2012, the Navy was looking to decommission three of its 13 Cyclones by the end of March, with the USS Shamal and the USS Zephyr destined to be scrapped and the USS Tornado to be made available for transfer to a foreign ally or partner. All told, the future of these kinds of smaller combat vessels in the Navy, outside the service's special warfare community, seems to be very much in flux.

USN The US Navy's Cyclone class patrol craft USS Monsoon, at rear, sails alongside the U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat USCGC Wrangell, in the Persian Gulf.

Still, getting rid of the Mk VIs, which are, by all metrics, very young, would seem to be an, at best, controversial decision. The Navy only ordered the 12 patrol boats from SAFE Boats International (SBI), at an average price of between $7 and $8 million each, between 2012 and 2015. NECC took delivery of them between 2015 and 2017. Despite initial plans to acquire a total of 48 Mk VIs, and repeated public statements about the need for additional examples, there have been no additional purchases in the past six years. Since then, the projected unit costs of new Mk VIs have also fluctuated between $14 million and $16 million. The 85-foot-long Mk VIs, which displace around 72 tons, have a main armament of two M242 Bushmaster cannons, the same gun found on the U.S. Army's Bradley Fighting Vehicles, in a pair of remotely-operated Mk 38 Mod 0 mounts, one on the bow and one at the stern. They also have two smaller remote weapon stations, each armed with a .50 caliber M2 machine gun, one on top of the front of the pilothouse and one on the superstructure behind it. Four additional weapon mounts are provided at various positions around the ship, which can be fitted with different types of machine guns or automatic grenade launchers.

USN A Mk VI patrol boat.

The Mk VIs can get up to speeds of 45 knots and they have impressive endurance for boats of their size, too. They are able to sail up 750 nautical miles at a cruise speed of 25 knots without refueling. They also have a very robust communications and sensor suite for boats of their type and its mission systems have an open-architecture design. This was done specifically to make it easier to integrate new and improved capabilities over time. "The primary mission of Mark VI Patrol Boats is to provide [the] capability to persistently patrol littoral areas beyond sheltered harbors and bays for the purpose of force protection of friendly and coalition forces and critical infrastructure," according to the Navy. The boats are also designed to be readily reconfigurable to support a wider array of mission sets, including medical evacuation, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, explosive ordnance disposal, and special operations forces support. In the last role, they would supplement a small fleet of dedicated special operations boats that the Navy's special warfare community operates, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone story. The Navy also acquired a one-off Command and Control Boat Mk VI, which featured a more robust communications and data-sharing suite, experimenting with it for a number of years before removing it from service. There is enough space on the standard Mk VIs to employ hand-launched drones and small unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).

USN Sailors launch an RQ-20 Puma drone from the top of a Mk VI patrol boat.

USN Sailors on board a Mk VI patrol boat work with a small unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV).

Acts of maritime terrorism, notably the bombing of the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Cole in the Port of Aden in Yemen in 2000, together with the experiences from the early years of the War On Terror, especially operations in littoral areas in and around Iraq, were major factors that eventually led to the Mk VI program. The boats were expected to replace an array of smaller watercraft that had been acquired in the 2000s to meet various maritime force protection and other requirements.

USN A U.S. Navy Small Unit Riverine Craft (SURC), in front, and a Riverine Command Boat (RCB), at rear, train in Virginia in 2011. These were among the types of smaller patrol boats that the Navy acquired in the 2000s.