The Iconic Learjet Will Come To An End After Six Decades Of Defining Private Air Travel

It’s almost the end of the line for one of the most famous names in business aviation, or in aerospace altogether, with the news that manufacturer Bombardier is bringing production of the Learjet to an end this year. It’s a blow for the company’s 1,500-strong Wichita-based workforce, which will be cut back as a result, and it also brings the curtain down on what’s perhaps the world’s most familiar bizjet. “With more than 3,000 aircraft delivered since its entry into service in 1963, the iconic Learjet aircraft has had a remarkable and lasting impact on business aviation,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s president and chief executive officer, in a statement today. “However, given the increasingly challenging market dynamics, we have made this difficult decision to end Learjet production.”

Bombardier The Model 75 Liberty will now be the final production Learjet.

The most significant effect of the decision, which seems to have been influenced by changing market trends, which include much more competition in the light jet segment, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be felt by the workforce of the Montreal-headquartered company. In Wichita, around 250 employees can expect to lose their jobs in the next 12 months, once production of the Learjet winds down starting from this fall. There’s still the possibility that some of them could be reassigned to roles elsewhere in the company, but that would involve “collective bargaining” with Bombardier, according to the Wichita Eagle newspaper.

These job losses, however, are sadly just a fraction of those likely across the company as it restructures, weathering the storm that COVID-19 has wrought on the wider commercial aerospace industries. In all, 1,600 jobs are expected to be lost across the firm, around half of them in Canada. However, while most of those job losses will be white-collar, office positions, the situation is different in Wichita, where most of those at risk are the shopfloor workers responsible for actually building the Learjets.

Bombardier Early Learjets awaiting delivery on the factory airfield in Wichita.

Martel described the reductions in the workforce as “absolutely necessary for us to rebuild our company while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.” Among the changes coming into force, as well as a slimmed-down workforce, are an increased focus on providing services, while the manufacturing efforts in the bizjet segment will focus on the Challenger and Global Express aircraft families. Both these series offer considerably more potential for growth and development, and are meanwhile far more popular among customers. That said, the decision doesn’t take anything away from the incredible legacy the Learjet has established. It’s little short of astonishing to think that the very first prototype Learjet took to the air in Wichita on October 7, 1963. It was part of the first generation of bizjets but, remarkably, its design was inspired by the indigenous Swiss FFA P-16 single-seat fighter, which William P. “Bill” Lear encountered after he retired to Switzerland in the late 1950s. While the P-16 was never ordered in quantity, the Swiss-American Aircraft Corporation Learjet 23, as it was originally known, became a breakout success story.

Paebi/Wikmedia Commons The P-16 jet fighter that inspired the design of the Learjet’s wing.

Fast, sleek-looking, and capable of being operated by a single pilot, the Learjet 23 was powered by a pair of General Electric CJ610 turbojets — a non-afterburning adaptation of the J85 powerplant used in the T-38 Talon jet trainer — and quickly won orders. The new bizjet reportedly boasted a higher initial climb rate than the F-100 Super Sabre jet fighter and the highest cruising altitude of any aircraft in its class.

San Diego Air and Space Museum Archive Father of the Learjet, William P. “Bill” Lear.

Other features included manual flight controls, but powered spoilers, a T-tail, and a fuselage that was just 62 inches wide and 54 inches high. In 1965, the manufacturer, by then named Lear Jet Corporation, began working on the Learjet 24, with an increased maximum takeoff weight, that was first flown on February 24, 1966.

NASA A Learjet 23, left, together with a Cessna T-37, both used by NASA as chase aircraft as of 1974.

On its path to bizjet ubiquity, the Learjet soon became the choice of many of the rich and famous. Frank Sinatra traded his French-made Morane-Saulnier MS.760 Paris Jet for a brand-new Learjet 23 in 1965. He lent the jet to Elvis Presley when he and Priscilla Beaulieu flew to Las Vegas to marry, in 1967. The same plane also flew Sammy Davis Jr and Marlon Brando to Mississippi to join Martin Luther King Jr on a freedom march.