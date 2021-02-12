Super Bowl Flyover Offered A Glimpse Of A Future Where Multiple Bomber Types Join Forces In Combat

The B-1B is also becoming an increasingly important long-range anti-ship platform in combination with the AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM). The AGM-158C is a derivative of the JASSM family, which was, as already noted, a key factor in this recent interoperability test out of Barksdale. These missiles reached initial operational capability on the B-1B in 2018.

All told, it's not difficult at all to envision a future conflict where groups of B-1B and B-52H bombers are tasked to engage the same general target sets across a broad area. Improving direct interoperability between the two types would help make those operations more complementary and efficient, especially if the jets could share targeting information or begin sending target updates directly to a weapon already launched by another aircraft.

Conceivably, in the future, a B-52H crew aware of threats in a certain area, but with no more weapons left onboard, could pass targeting information to any B-1Bs nearby that still had the ability to prosecute targets, or vice versa. In many ways, this simply reflects the Air Force's general desire to reach a future state in which various networks exist to rapidly get information to and from the best platforms for the job, regardless of whether they're bombers or any other kind of aircraft, or even platforms on the ground, at sea, or in space.

It very much remains to be seen what other kinds of complementary capabilities might be produced by having B-1Bs and B-52Hs work more closely together operationally. An AFGCS spokesperson told Air Force Magazine that this experimentation has been following a “crawl, walk, run” approach "and we’re very much at the ‘crawl’ stage now."

However the effort evolves now, it seems more and more likely that we will see different types of Air Force bombers flying together operationally, not just in flyovers at the beginning of major sporting events.

