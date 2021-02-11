Navy Finally Confirms Its Trident Missile Test Was What People Saw Off Florida This Week

The War Zone was subsequently directed to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and, from there, to SSP. In the end, there is no indication, whatsoever, that the Army was in any way involved in this Trident D5 test.

As for what the purpose of this Trident D5 "system evaluation test" was, it remains unclear. There is a need, as SSP's Fatora said, to regularly conduct tests of these missiles to ensure their continued reliability and to demonstrate that capability in a way that potential adversaries can see, at least to some degree, to help maintain deterrence.

There may be an additional need to conduct end-to-end tests of Trident D5s that reflect the introduction of the new W76-2 low-yield warhead for those missiles, the last examples of which were delivered to the Navy in 2020. The W76-2 program has been a contentious and controversial issue. Proponents argue that they provide essential flexibility to deter a lower-tier of threats than could be responded to with existing warheads, while critics have raised fears they only lower the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons in a future conflict. You can read more about these nuclear weapons, which President Joe Biden has previously called a "bad idea," and the issues surrounding them in this past War Zone piece.