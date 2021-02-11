Northrop Grumman Reveals Its "LongShot" Air-Launched Missile-Toting Drone Concept

The missiles depicted in Northrop Grumman's new concept art, one of which has a skull and crossbones sticker of some kind on its nosecone, also appear to be a previously unseen design. It's not clear if the company is offering a new, proprietary long-range air-to-air missile as part of its proposal, but The War Zone has already reached out for additional information about this weapon and other aspects of its LongShot concept.

A close up of one of the missiles seen in the artist's conception of Northrop Grumman's LongShot proposal, with the skull and crossbones sticker on the nosecone.

All told, Northrop Grumman's artwork is fascinating in that it seems to depict a much more complex, and potentially costly, platform than DARPA seemed to be looking for in its own descriptions of the LongShot concept. As already noted, it seems to be teetering on the edge of just being a loyal wingman. This could be the play in mind, building more complex loyal wingman UCAVs and simpler missile carriers based on the same design to reach high production volumes. It also points to this system being reusable. We also know that the Air Force has been exploring air-launched loyal wingman concepts separately.

Of course, from what we know so far, DARPA appears to have left the door wide open for companies to pursue various approaches to meeting the LongShot program's requirements. So far, the agency has not provided details about any of the project's physical or performance parameters.

With Northrop Grumman's concept art out now, artwork from General Atomics and Lockheed Martin may soon follow. It will be interesting to see how their proposals differ from this one, as well as DARPA's own artist's conception of a future LongShot drone.

