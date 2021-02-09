Marine Corps Reveals It Has Tested A New Anti-Ship Missile Launcher Truck

The Marines, with a particular eye toward a major potential future island-hopping conflict in the Pacific region, want units to be able to rapidly set up forward bases with ground-based missile batteries, among other capabilities, to challenge enemy ground and naval units. The idea is for those same units to have the ability to relocate just as quickly to make it more difficult for opponents to react and to reduce the vulnerability of friendly forces to counterattacks. You can read more about this concept, known as Expeditionary Advance Base Operations (EABO), in this previous War Zone story .

Regardless of the exact configuration of the launch platform, a ground-based NSM launch is a core component of the Marine Corps' current future warfighting concepts. Last year, the service unveiled a plan to dramatically reshape its entire force structure , cutting back on various traditional capabilities, including eliminating all of its M1 Abrams tanks , in favor of new capabilities, including longer-range ground-based anti-ship and land-attack missiles. The NSM, which you read more about in these past War Zone pieces , has a secondary land-attack capability already, which makes it a highly flexible and versatile weapon.

The Corps is now looking to craft at least new Marine Littoral Regiments, which will be organized around the EABO concept, in and around the Pacific by 2030. The service is also looking at how these units could contribute to potential conflicts in and around Europe and the Middle East, as well.

"Its [the Marine Littoral Regiment] focus is on those capabilities that enable the naval force by contributing to sea denial in support of fleet operations,” Marine Corps Brigadier General Benjamin Watson, the head of the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, said during a virtual event hosted by the National Defense Industrial Association last week. “So it’s a unit that’s designed to be lethal first and foremost, on land or at sea and from the land to the sea, to operate in distributed small units that are low signature and to bring capabilities that enable the larger naval or joint force, particularly in contested or a denied degraded environment.”

Ground-based NSMs are an essential part of future Marine units' ability to help support sea denial missions. Having mobile, readily deployable launchers to fire those missiles are another key part of that equation.

With the test last year, the Marines have taken an important step toward turning the concept into reality.

