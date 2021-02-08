Air Force Doubles Down On E-11A BACN Communications Jets With Plans To Triple Fleet Size

The U.S. Air Force is in talks to buy another E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, aircraft, the first of six that it hopes to acquire over the next five years. These highly specialized communications aircraft are in such high demand that all of the existing operational examples had historically been forward deployed in Afghanistan, where one of them crashed after suffering an engine failure just over a year ago. In recent months, however, they appear to have shifted the focus of their operations to the Persian Gulf region. The 66th Air Base Group's Public Affairs Office disclosed that the BACN program office – both of which are situated at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts – was in the process of negotiating a contract for a new E-11A aircraft on Feb. 5, 2021. This followed the award of a $3.6 billion contract to Northrop Grumman to sustain and otherwise support these BACN aircraft, as well as the fleet of EQ-4B Global Hawk drones that also carry this communications payload. At present, the Air Force has three E-11As and four EQ-4Bs.

USAF An E-11A BACN aircraft.

"BACN is a critical tool that commanders know they can rely on," Andy Manvell, the Deputy Branch Chief of the BACN program, said in a statement. “They know that they might not be able to establish communications without it. It is a very important tool and it has definitely helped save lives. Just imagine if you had someone shooting at you and there was no support. BACN helps to ensure that support arrives."

The E-11As are derived from the Bombardier BD-700 business jet. The BACN payload that they carry is an extremely robust communications gateway that can rapidly send and receive data transmitted through various waveforms to and from a wide array of aerial platforms, as well as forces on the ground. In addition to being able to "translate" between various different communications and data sharing systems, these aircraft have been vital communications relay nodes in Afghanistan, where the country's mountainous terrain limits the reach of line-of-sight links. All three of the Air Force's current fleet of E-11As – which have the serial numbers 11-9001, 11-9335, and 12-9506 – are assigned to the 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron, which, at least as of late last year, was based at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan. However, starting sometime around October 2020, online flight tracking indicated that the aircraft moved to Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and began conducting regular sorties over the Persian Gulf. The reasons for this shift is unclear.

Regardless, it's important to note that the aircraft do make trips back to the United States from time to time for more intensive maintenance and other work. Two of the aircraft, with the serial numbers 11-9001 and 12-9506, appear to have swapped places just recently, with the former jet returning to the United States, while the latter headed to Al Dhafra.