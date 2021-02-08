Check Out These Stunning Images Of The Super Bowl's Bomber Trio Flyover

Some come for the plays. Some come for the halftime show. Some come for the commercials. And yes, some are mainly in it for the opening flyover. This year, aviation nerds got a unique offering for the Super Bowl—Air Force Global Strike Command provided one each of their bombers—a B-52, a B-1, and a B-2. It would be the first bomber trio flyover for a big game. Although it wasn't heavily promoted, the aircraft's designations also add up to 55 (B-1 + B-2 + B-52=55), which was ideal for Super Bowl LV, or 55. The three bombers, with the B-2 in the lead, hit their mark exactly as Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan reached the National Anthem's crescendo, with the jets roaring by overhead, silhouetted against the Tampa Bay twilight. While the footage of the flyover was a little abrupt during the broadcast, one aviation photographer—our friend Mike Killian—captured the moment impeccably.

Mike set up across from the stadium in order to get the highly dissimilar formation of aircraft flying together in the same frame, all set against the evening sky. His work paid off, as he got some of the only striking images of the flyby under what were extremely challenging lighting conditions. This shouldn't be surprising as Killian is known for shooting high-stakes subjects, including a huge number of rocket launches.