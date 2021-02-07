Images Show U-2 That Flew Intriguing Flight Over California Was Equipped With A Panoramic Camera

It was a typical morning out at PMD (Palmdale Airport) just north of LA. Some C-130s were doing touch and goes, T-38s from nearby Edwards AFB were buzzing overhead—the usual stuff for a Thursday. That is except for the U-2 that had departed Palmdale earlier in the morning. This U-2 had a unique mission that day that took it up to Sacramento and then south, all the way to just near Tijuana, Mexico. It basically went on a long tour of California. At a perch of around 60,000ft above the earth, it covered almost every single major city in California.

Upon return to Palmdale, It became very clear this wasn’t a usual U-2 flight we are accustomed to seeing. Upon its low pass over runway 07 at Palmdale, I realized that this U-2 was in the “Senior Span/Spur” configuration, but something else was different. Under the chin and below and to the rear of the cockpit, there was a sensor/camera. It appeared to be scanning the earth, left to right in motion as the U-2 descended on final for runway 07. The blue mirror-like lens was easily seen scanning the ground below it. On its back, this U-2 also had its Senior Span/Spur dorsal pod with a gold stripe around it, which was a first for me.

Also of note, this U-2 was hiding its true identity. This U-2 has the serial number 80-1090 with a hex code of AE0964. This was NOT how it showed on all the popular aircraft tracking sites. It showed as 68-10336 with the hex code of AE094B during its flight. In the east, U-2’s I have tracked all have had this “default” serial and hex code, even though it's incorrect. Very Odd indeed.

Upon landing, I was able to get more of a look at the shiny blue lens scanning away at the ground below. Then the Dragon Lady touched down and taxied away to its hanger.