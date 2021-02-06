What Does Russia Have Planned For Its Lengthened Runway At Its Air Base In Syria?

Satellite imagery that The War Zone has obtained of Russia's Khmeimim air base outpost in Syria shows work ongoing to extend one of its two main runways by around 1,000 feet. The extension would allow the base to support more regular deployments of larger and more heavily-laden aircraft, including heavy airlifters and even potentially bombers. Khmeimim, situated in Syria's coastal Latakia governorate, has been a major hub for the Kremlin's military intervention in that country, which began in 2015. Two years later, the Russian government signed a new long-term lease for the base with Syrian authorities, as part of a larger deal that also saw Russia extend its access to port facilities at Tartus, further to the south, for at least another 49 years. This arrangement came after Russian forces, especially combat airpower, had been instrumental in preventing the collapse of the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.

TASS A Russian Su-24 Fencer combat jet takes off from Khmeimim.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION A satellite image of Khmeimim as of Dec. 14, 2020.

The satellite imagery that The War Zone obtained from Planet Labs, which is dated Dec. 14, 2020, shows that extensions are being added to both ends of the western runway, bringing it from its previous length of approximately 9,500 feet, as it had been since 2015, to around 10,500 feet. A taxiway also appears to be being constructed to link the northern ends of the base's two runways. It's possible that the full length of the runway will ultimately be even longer given what could be preparations for a further additional section across what is now a road at the northern end of the base. If this is indeed the full planned length of the runway, it could add around another 750 feet.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION A view of ongoing construction work to extend the northern end of Khmeimim's western runway, as of Dec. 14, 2020, including what could be preparations for a further addition on the other side of a road. Also visible at the lower left-hand corner are some of the hardened aircraft shelters Russia built at the base between 2018 and 2019. The alert pad, seen attached to the northern end of the eastern runway to the right, with three Russian Flanker fighter jets present, was among the additions built shortly after Russian forces arrived in 2015.

PHOTO © 2021 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION Extension work visible at the southern end of the western runway in the satellite imagery from Dec. 14, 2020.

The extensions appear to be outgrowths of resurfacing work that began in 2017, which looks now to be close to completion. Runway improvement efforts over the years have also included the construction of three new taxiways linking the base's two runways together at various points.

Google Earth Runway resurfacing work seen underway in satellite imagery of Khmeimim from December 2019. The subsequent extension work had not yet begun at this time, though the same kind of concrete tiling is now being used for the additions.

Google Earth These three taxiways linking Khmeimim's two runways were added as part of runway improvement efforts between 2015 and 2017

The western runway, as a whole, has been ostensibly closed to flight operations since 2016, with "X" markings appearing at either end that year, though satellite imagery has shown aircraft on it since then. When it formally opens in its extended form, it will represent a significant expansion of the overall base's capabilities.

Google Earth An Il-76 cargo aircraft seen on Khmeimim's ostensibly closed western runway in satellite imagery from May 2018.

Russia's larger airlifters, including massive An-124s, have already made many trips to Khmeimim, but the longer runway could allow them to fly in and out of the base at greater gross weights, especially during hotter times of the year. This means that these aircraft will be able to bring in more cargo and passengers on each flight, streamlining routine operations to the base, which serves as an important logistical conduit for Russian forces throughout Syria. The extra runway would also provide better safety margins for rejected takeoff situations.

An extended runway would also enable individual cargo aircraft to bring in larger payloads on short notice to support planned surges in operational activity or respond to sudden changes in fighting in the country. It could also provide a useful intermediate staging point for heavily-laden Russian airlifters, none of which are aerial refueling capable, headed for other countries in the region, such as Libya, and beyond.

The extension and rehabilitation of the western runway at Khmeimim could also be envisioned as a way to better accommodate any of Russia's current trio of bombers, the Tu-22M3, the Tu-95MS, and Tu-160. Russia has employed bombers over Syria in the past, but has done so through long-range strike or cruise missile launch sorties that see them fly circuitous round trip routes from its own territory. In 2016, it also deployed Tu-22M bombers to a base in Iran to support its Syrian campaign.