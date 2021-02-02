Royal Navy Submarine Appears In Gibraltar Equipped With Enhanced Wake Detection System

The U.K. Royal Navy's Trafalgar class attack submarine HMS Talent has arrived in the British territory of Gibraltar sporting curious new sensors on either side of its sail. We can say with near certainty that these are additions to an existing system designed to detect enemy submarines without the use of sonar that first appeared on the boat in 2019. Photographer David Parody grabbed the pictures of Talent in this new configuration as it sailed into Gibraltar today and was kind enough to share them with The War Zone. In addition to the sensor suite, the submarine also has a pair of 7.62mm FN MAG machine guns, known as L7 General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG) in British military service, mounted on pintles on top of the sail. The fitting of machine guns in this manner, together with arming individual sailors with small arms and non-lethal weapons, are common force protection measures employed by the crews of Royal Navy submarines, as well as those belonging to other navies, especially when entering or exiting ports.

DM Parody 2021 (http://dotcom.gi/photos) A close up of the new sensor arrays on the sail of HMS Talent, as well as the two L7 machine guns.

DM Parody 2021 (http://dotcom.gi/photos) HMS Talent in its latest configuration in Gibraltar.

It's not clear how long Talent has had all three of these sensor arrays installed together. The boat is one of just three remaining Royal Navy Trafalgar class submarines, which have been steadily retired as new Astute class attack submarines have entered service. Talent is scheduled to be decommissioned later this year.

As for what these sensors actually do, they are designed to detect other submarines beneath the waves via the changes in water density that they leave in their wake. These systems have historically been almost exclusively associated with Soviet and now Russian submarines. In that country, they are most commonly referred to collectively as examples of a System Obnarujenia Kilvaternovo Sleda (SOKS), or Wake Object Detection System. There have also been reports in the past suggesting that certain SOKS variants could be able to detect trace amounts of certain chemicals in a submarine's wake, including from temporary anti-corrosive coatings flaking off or byproducts from oxygen generation systems. Detecting minute increases in radiation levels from the reactors on nuclear-powered boats, such as the Trafalgar class, or elevated water temperatures from a submarine passing by, may also be among their capabilities.

via Popular Mechanics SOKS gear fitted to an early Soviet Akula class submarine.