Air Force Says KC-46 Is A “Lemon” That It’s Trying To Make Lemonade Out Of

The wing-mounted aerial refueling pods, which will allow the KC-46 to top up three probe-equipped aircraft simultaneously, have also suffered from delays, with Boeing delivering the first nine sets of hose-and-drogue pods almost three years later than originally planned.

There is also the fact that it requires more force for the boom on the Pegasus to connect with a receiving aircraft than with previous Air Force tankers and there have been a host of other problems, some of which have been serious enough to be classed as Category I issues: those that would prevent the aircraft from performing one or more primary missions. Items affected by Category I issues have included the cargo locks on the cabin floor in the aircraft, a problem that has now been resolved, as well as a fuel system that leaks excessively .

While Van Ovost said she hopes that work to resolve the aforementioned issues with the RVS can be accelerated, other problems are still coming to light, as well. These include two different faults recently identified in the aircraft’s auxiliary power unit, although these seem to have been relatively quickly addressed, at least partially.

An aeromedical evacuation technician looks for equipment in an inflight kit during a mission to test the capabilities of the KC-46A during its first aeromedical evacuation, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 2020.

Quality control has also been a persistent issue with the KC-46. Last March, a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing revealed that the delivery of a Pegasus to the New Hampshire Air National Guard had been halted due to an electrical issue. Boeing previously also had to suspend deliveries of the tankers on multiple occasions due to the repeated discovery of foreign object debris in completed aircraft.

While work continues to address the outstanding shortcomings, the Air Force and Boeing have agreed to proceed with the deliveries of the aircraft, with the Chicago-headquartered planemaker having said it will fix the remaining deficiencies, while the Air Force’s top leadership reserves the right to withhold full payment for the planes — up to $1.5 billion in total if the service docks the company for each of the 52 aircraft in the first batch of planes — until it sees real progress. So far, Boeing has lost more than $5 billion due to delays and shortfalls in the program, which exceeds the value of the initial contract.

Declaration of limited operational capability might then come as good news to operators of the KC-46, but the message sent by a tanker that’s not able to perform in its primary role will likely only add weight to the argument for hiring private contractors to provide aerial refueling services to the Air Force.

It may also be a cause for concern for the KC-46’s first export customer, Japan, which exercised an option for its third and fourth examples, through the Foreign Military Sale (FMS) process, last October. Japan’s first KC-46 is scheduled for delivery in 2021. Israel, meanwhile, has received U.S. State Department approval for the potential sale of eight KC-46s, as it seeks to select a replacement for its aging Boeing 707-based tankers.