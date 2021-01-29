Top Navy Intel Officer Hopes China Will Keep Dumping Money Into Anti-Ship Ballistic Missiles

The DF-21D and DF-26B are variants of the DF-21 medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM) and DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that are understood to have maneuvering reentry vehicles able to hit large ships, such as aircraft carriers or amphibious assault ships. The DF-21D has a range of at least 932 miles, while DF-26-series missiles can reach targets out to 2,500 miles, according to the Pentagon . If these missiles are indeed viable anti-ship weapons, they would give the PLA a way to carry out very-long range strikes on enemy fleets from well within the relative safety of the Chinese mainland.

Vice Admiral Trussler, in his remarks yesterday, made clear that the Navy is paying close attention to China's development of the DF-21D and DF-26B anti-ship ballistic missiles, but declined, when asked, to say whether or not the U.S. Intelligence Community believes that the PLARF has "fully fielded" the DF-21D, specifically. “I’m not going to get [into] much more detail of what we know and don’t know about it."

Following that report, Navy Admiral Philip Davidson, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), speaking at the 2020 Halifax International Security Forum, another virtual event, confirmed that Chinese forces had fired a ballistic missile at a moving target during the August 2020 exercise in the South China Sea. However, he would not say whether or not the test was successful. If it was, that would mean the Chinese are the first to have actually demonstrated a long-range anti-ship ballistic missile capability, which could have significant ramifications for the U.S. military, as well as those of other countries, when it comes to maritime operations in that region and elsewhere in the Pacific.

Navy Vice Admiral Jeffrey Trussler, the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, made his remarks about China's anti-ship missile arsenal during an online event put on by the non-profit Intelligence and National Security Alliance on Jan. 27, 2021. His comments come just over two months after a report that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) had successfully struck a moving target ship near the Paracel Island chain in the South China Sea with at least one ballistic missile fired from the Chinese mainland during an exercise earlier last year.

The U.S. Navy's top intelligence officer has said the service is watching closely as China expands its anti-ship missile capabilities , particularly in and around the disputed South China Sea , to include the ongoing development of long-range anti-ship ballistic missiles . At the same time, he said he "hopes" that China's People's Liberation Army will continue to invest significant resources into these efforts, hinting that the U.S. Navy already has extensive measures to counter these threats already in use now or in development.

DOD A map with rings representing the approximate ranges of various Chinese conventional strike weapons including the DF-21D, referred to here as the "CSS-5 ASBM," and the DF-26. The map also includes a ring to reflect the range of H-6J bombers armed with anti-ship cruise missiles.

The PLA is also steadily growing its arsenal of ground-launched anti-ship cruise missiles, as well as surface and air-launched types, to include supersonic and potentially hypersonic designs. "They’re pouring a lot of money in the ability to basically rim their coast in the South China Sea with anti-ship missile capability," Vice Admiral Trussler said. "It’s a destabilizing effort in the South China Sea, in the East China Sea, all those areas," he continued. "When you see that – those are troubling developments. They’re probably aimed and specifically developed towards the United States Navy."

USN The aircraft carriers USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan, together with elements of their respective Carrier Strikes Groups, sail in the South China Sea in 2020.

It's no secret that the U.S. Navy, among others around the world, are increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of their ships to advanced anti-ship cruise and ballistic missiles. Similarly, the PLA is well aware of all of this and, as Trussler notes, has made these capabilities a cornerstone of its efforts to establish dense, layered anti-access and area denial bubbles around its territory, particularly in areas where it has expansive and widely disputed territorial claims, such as in the South China Sea. It also seems clear the Chinese military sees the U.S. military as its chief competitor in the Pacific. Earlier this month, elements of the PLA's Southern Theater Command held a drill in the South China Sea, subsequently releasing video footage showing members of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) telling a notional "enemy" in English that "You are surrounded. Surrender!” "Those PLAN intentions. So opaque. So tough to read," a subsequent Tweet from the official account of the Navy's Office of the Chief of Information, or CHINFO, the service's top public affairs office, read.

However, not only did Vice Admiral Trussler seem less concerned about PLA anti-ship missile capabilities than one would expect, he made clear he was happy with them continuing to pour time and resources into those efforts. "I hope they just keep pouring money into that type of thing," he said. "That may not be how we win the next war." The clear indication here is that Trussler is aware of countermeasures, whether they be certain systems or tactics, techniques, and procedures, that are either available now or in development. The Vice Admiral did not offer any specific details about what the Navy is doing to go along with these remarks. In December, the Navy, together with the Marine Corps and Coast Guard, did release a new, overarching naval strategy, which focused heavily on future distributed concepts of operation that could make the movements of maritime forces less predictable and make it harder for opponents to spot and then effectively engage them. The document defined, in broad terms, Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) as follows:

"An operations concept that leverages the principles of distribution, integration, and maneuver to mass overwhelming combat power and effects at the time and place of our choosing. This integration of distributed platforms, weapons, systems, and sensors via low probability of intercept and detection networks, improves our battlespace awareness while complicating the enemy’s own scouting efforts. Applying combat power through maneuver within and across all domains allows our forces to exploit uncertainty and achieve surprise."

USN Two unmanned ships the Navy, together with the Pentagon's Strategic Capabilities Office, have been testing in recent years as part of a program known as Ghost Fleet Overlord.

We also know that, by 2019, warships assigned to the Navy's 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, were fitted with the AN/SLQ-59 Transportable Electronic Warfare Modules (TEWM). TEWM is described as a "counter-terminal threat defensive system," indicating that it is designed to help defeat incoming anti-ship missiles, or other threats, such as swarms of small drones, in the final phase of their attack on a ship. Based on the information available, The War Zone previously assessed that the AN/SLQ-59 was most likely acquired in response to growing cruise missile threats, and Chinese developments, in particular, given its fielding first on ships forward-deployed in Japan.

USN AN/SLQ-59 Transportable Electronic Warfare Module installation on the Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur.

The Navy has also been hard at work developing an entire networked electronic warfare "ecosystem," as part of its shadowy Netted Emulation of Multi-Element Signature against Integrated Sensors program, or NEMESIS. The goal here has been to craft a 'system of systems' comprising of various manned and unmanned ships, as well as submarines and aircraft, equipped with electronic warfare systems that can work together cooperatively. One of the key uses of these capabilities would be to generate signals that mimic real fleets of ships and aircraft to distract and confuse opponents, making it difficult for them to effectively spot and target real Navy assets. These networked electronic warfare platforms could also employ other kinds of electronic warfare tactics across a broad area to protect against various kinds of threats. You can read more about NEMSIS in detail in this past War Zone feature.