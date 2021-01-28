Check Out This F-15E Strike Eagle Packing A Stealthy JASSM-ER Cruise Missile

The U.S. Air Force has released images of an F-15E Strike Eagle carrying a live AGM-158B Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range cruise missile, or JASSM-ER. Strike Eagles are among the service's most in-demand combat jets and are a leading delivery platform for the JASSM series of stealthy missiles. It is all be confirmed that F-15Es fired AGM-158s to level ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi's compound in Syria following the raid that led to his death in 2019. The F-15E in the new pictures is assigned to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, part of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, and launched the AGM-158B over the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico as part of a test on Jan. 7, 2021. Other active-duty personnel from the 57th Wing, as well as members of the Air Force Reserve's 706th Fighter Squadron, which is associated with the wing, participated, as well.

USAF An F-15E Strike Eagle from the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron loaded with an AGM-158B JASSM-ER during a recent test.

"From the operational test side that we do at Nellis, we had only seen it [JASSM] in training, we had never employed one off an operational test jet here," Air Force Major Derek Anderson, the 706th Fighter Squadron's Director of Operations, said after the test. “Even with this one sortie we will be able to provide valuable feedback to the software engineers of changes that we need to get incorporated.”

USAF Another view of the F-15E involved in the recent JASSM-ER test.

The Air Force did not specify what changes were made to the AGM-158B in this case, but said that the test was "intended to validate enhanced hardware and software that will improve the lethality of the F-15E and other delivery platforms."

The JASSM series is still relatively young, with the original AGM-158A variant entering service in 2009 and reaching initial operational capability on the F-15E in 2013. The extended-range AGM-158B variant arrived in 2014, but initially only on the B-1B bomber. Integration of this version on the Strike Eagle came later, with the aircraft only reaching full operational capability with this missile in 2018. B-2A and B-52H bombers and F-16C/D fighters can also carry these weapons. The U.S. Navy had originally planned to adopt these missiles, as well, but dropped out of the project. However, the JASSM has also been integrated onto the F/A-18 Hornet to satisfy requirements from foreign operators.

USAF A close up of the AGM-158B JASSM-ER under the F-15E Strike Eagle during the recent test.