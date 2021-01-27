Army Eyes Unmanned Launcher Trucks Able To Fire Missiles Loaded With Swarming Munitions

It's interesting to note that the Marine Corps, which is in the midst of a major overhaul of its force structure , with particular emphasis on distributed operations and long-range ground-launched missile capabilities, is also exploring an unmanned land-based missile launcher as part of its Remotely Operated Ground Unit Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE Fires) program. The proposed ROGUE Fires launch vehicle is based on the 4x4 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV), making it smaller than what the Army is interested in, but it is still expected to use an actual launcher assembly derived from the one found on HIMARS.

A semi-autonomous version of the M142 loaded with PrSMs could help expand the capabilities and flexibility of future Army missile units without the need for significant additional personnel. With the features AMTC has outlined, a relatively small team could potentially lead multiple launch units to a designated launch site, fire a volley of missiles, and then be more readily able to reposition to a new location, both to avoid counter attacks or get in range of new targets, if necessary. Unmanned launch vehicles could make it easier to rapidly distribute them across a broader area to reduce their vulnerability, to begin with.

The AMTC notice makes clear that the Army is interested in PrSMs or other future long-range missiles it develops as part of its over-arching LRPF initiative being able to release groups of submunitions that can then work together as networked swarms. The submunitions could have the ability to operate as loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, after being ejected from the larger missile, as well.

"Modular payloads should be demonstrated to collaboratively detect, target, and strike high payoff targets that are moving, have moved, are poorly located, or are dispersed," the call for white papers explains. "The concept must be a hardened deployable payload airframe and include a dispense [sic] mechanization compatible with long range fires delivery systems such as Precision Strike Missile (PrSM). The payloads must be autonomous and capable of collaboratively detecting, targeting, and striking and will need to be integrated into PrSM for a flight demonstration."

The obvious benefit here would be the ability to rapidly launch swarms of munitions deep into hostile territory where enemy forces are known to be, generally, but where their exact positions are unknown. The swarm could then rapidly search across a relatively broad area for those targets autonomously, engaging them as they are discovered. By this same mechanism, an area could potentially be denied to an enemy through the rapid deployment of precision-guided submunitions that could then loiter for some amount of time, waiting for potential threats to pop up.

Swarms inherently have the ability to confuse and overwhelm enemy air defenses, as well. This could transform a PrSM or other missile loaded with swarming submunitions into a valuable ground-launched tool for suppressing or destroying enemy air defenses, missions commonly abbreviated as SEAD and DEAD. Certain submunitions might also be able to carry electronic warfare jammers, allowing the entire swarm to carry out a multi-faceted attack. The Army has already been exploring more broadly how artillery and missile systems on the ground could help clear a path for friendly aircraft in future operations, including using targeting information from aerial and other offboard platforms.

Since at least 2018, the Army has actively investigating ways to deploy loitering munitions, potentially with swarming capabilities, at extended ranges, in general. This includes the Single Multi-Mission Attack Missile (SMAM) program, which the service has described as "an emerging precision loitering missile capable of engaging enemy tanks and other high-value targets out to 35 kilometers [~22 miles] or farther." There is also the Missile Multiple Simultaneous Engagement Technologies (MSET) effort, "a suite of technologies providing the capability to rapidly defeat swarming and dispersed threats, providing simultaneous multiple launch, control and supervised autonomous terminal engagement of multiple missiles against various targets." Both of these projects focused on individually-launched munitions, rather than submunitions that could go into a larger missile, though.