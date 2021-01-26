Biden And Putin Confirm Last-Minute Push To Extend Key Nuclear Arms Control Deal After Call

AP Then-Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a meeting in 2011.

New START was clearly a primary focus of the call. Both official readouts mention Biden and Putin's discussion of this treaty first and provide more detail about the diplomatic work going on around that deal than to any of the other topics. Reports that an agreement on a five-year extension was in the works had first emerged last week.

"They discussed both countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing to have their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5," the White House's statement says. "The Presidents expressed satisfaction in connection with the exchange of diplomatic notes carried out today on reaching an agreement on the extension of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Arms," a translation of the Kremlin's readout adds. "In the coming days, the parties will complete all the necessary procedures to ensure the further functioning of this important international legal mechanism for the mutual limitation of nuclear missile arsenals."

USN Open launch tubes on the US Navy's ballistic missile submarine USS Ohio. Ohio class ballistic missile submarines are among the nuclear weapons delivery systems subject to the New START treaty.

The Kremlin's comments about the exchange of diplomatic notes and the parties moving ahead to formalize the five-year extension of New START are further confirmed by the website of Russia's parliament, or Duma. Today, a legislative package regarding the ratification of this modification to the treaty, which includes copies of the diplomatic notes, was posted on that site. In the United States, Congress does not have to approve the extension. "On behalf of the United States of America, the Embassy proposes that the duration of the Treaty be extended for a period of five years, until February 5, 2026, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article XTV of the Treaty," the note from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow says. "If this proposal is acceptable to the Russian Federation, the Embassy proposes that this note, together with the Ministry's note in reply to that effect, shall constitute an agreement between the United States of America and the Russian Federation to extend the Treaty that shall enter into force on the date of the later note in an exchange of notes between the Parties confirming that any internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of this agreement have been completed."

US Department of State via the Russian Duma