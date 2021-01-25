Boeing And Lockheed Martin Reveal What Could Be The Army's UH-60 Black Hawk Replacement

As its name implies, the primary mission of the FLRAA will be long-range airmobile assaults carrying both troops and cargo internally and externally, slung underneath. Concept art that Lockheed Martin and Boeing have released of the Defiant X shows the helicopters carrying cargo containers and 155mm M777 towed howitzers as an example.

“One of the key words here is versatility,” Heather McBryan, Boeing’s Director of Sales and Marketing for Future Vertical Lift, had said at a gathering ahead of today's official announcement. “Although the FLRAA mission is about more than just flying fast, and although we know the pacing mission is the air assault mission, this aircraft is going to be asked to do a whole lot of other things on a daily basis and our design and capability really provides that extreme lifting power for those types of missions.”

The Army is also eying the winning FLRAA design as a replacement for at least some of the specially-configured MH-60L/M helicopters assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR). Requirements that the service laid out in 2018 also included discussion of a potential configuration for the U.S. Marine Corps.

There is already reportedly significant foreign interest in the FLRAA competition, including within NATO, which makes good sense given how many countries worldwide operate UH-60s, or other similarly-sized helicopters, that are also, in many cases, increasingly in need of replacement. NATO is also now looking at a potential intra-European design to meet these requirements.

The Army's current goal is to issue a formal request for proposals for the FLRAA program before the end of the 2021 Fiscal Year on Sept. 30 and pick a winner sometime in the subsequent 2022 Fiscal Year. The hope is that the first examples will enter operational service by 2030.

It remains to be seen exactly what Bell's offering will look like, but just as Defiant X is based on the SB>1 Defiant, its proposal will likely be derived directly from the tilt-rotor V-280 Valor and based on its own experience in the JMR technology demonstration effort.