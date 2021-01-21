The Air Force’s New Report On Ballistic And Cruise Missiles Misses Its Target

The military intelligence analysts at the U.S. Air Force have released their latest public report on ballistic and cruise missile threats facing the U.S. military, with a heavy focus on China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. However, some of the information the report includes is badly out of date and a number of significant developments appear to be omitted entirely. The Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) posted the 2020 Ballistic and Cruise Missile Threat report online earlier this month. The last edition of this public report was released in 2017.

AP PHOTO/GURINDER OSAN An Indian Agni-II medium-range ballistic missile. The latest NASIC report features reduced coverage of both Indian and Pakistani weapons.

“With their relatively low operating costs, potential to penetrate defense systems, and value as a symbol of national power, ballistic and cruise missiles will continue to be the offensive weapons of choice for many nations,” the report says by way of introduction. “As such, they are threats that must be carefully considered in future military planning and operations.”

This is certainly true and the report provides a wealth of information on the topic. However, independent experts and organizations were also quick to find curious errors, inconsistencies, and omissions throughout. The Federation of American Scientists (FAS), a U.S.-based global policy think tank, conducted a particularly thorough analysis of the report, which is worth reading in full. The primary focus of the report, as already noted, to begin with, is on developments in China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. China China has significantly expanded its ballistic and cruise missile arsenal, including both nuclear and conventional types, in recent years. The addition of the DF-41 road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), DF-17 tipped with a hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, both of which you can read about here, and the growing importance of the DF-26 family are particularly notable examples of this. FAS identifies the description of the new Chinese JL-3 sea-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) as a particular point of interest in the report since it is revealed that this weapon is capable of carrying multiple warheads. This appears to be the first public confirmation of this capability for the JL-3 from the U.S. Intelligence Community, which has been reported in the past. Development of the JL-3 began with the primary intention of it becoming the primary armament of the Type 096 nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN. The weapon will be able to deliver multiple warheads over a distance of more than 6,200 miles, according to NASIC. The report further suggests that the fielding of the JL-3 will be a key element in the development of the country’s strategic arsenal, which is predicted to double over the next 10 years. FAS notes that the expected range of the new JL-3 means that a Chinese SSBN homeported in the South China Sea would still need to leave its base to be able to hit targets in the continental United States, potentially having to venture far out into the Pacific. At the same time, the report curiously does not mention the two additional submarines that are being added to the Chinese SSBN fleet now. Last year, the Pentagon’s report on China’s ballistic missile arsenal noted that the People’s Liberation Army Navy had six Type 094 Jin class ballistic missile submarines, “four operational and two outfitting at Huludao Shipyard.” The Type 094 submarines are armed with the previous JL-2 SLBM, but reports have suggested that they could also carry JL-3s.

China Military JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missiles on trucks during a parade in 2019.

NASIC also considers the DF-41 ICBM to now be operationally deployed, a significant change from its 2017 report, as evidenced by the change in Western designation from the “experimental” CSS-X-20 to the in-service CSS-20. The new report suggests that at least 16 launchers have been deployed. The DF-41 is a road-mobile ICBM, first publicly displayed in October 2019. With an estimated range of around 9,300 miles, it is China’s longest-range strategic nuclear weapon and its service entry is clearly a significant development, although the first of these missiles were reportedly deployed operationally in 2017, with two brigades of them in service by the end of that year.

KYODO VIA AP IMAGES The road-mobile DF-41 ICBM.

NASIC's report says that China also has “16+” road-mobile launchers for DF-31A and DF-31AG ICBMs, though FAS believes, based on its own open-source work, that the actual number is “probably twice that.” The NASIC report is also unclear on the warhead for the DF-31AG version, specifying one for the DF-31A variant, but “unknown” for the DF-31AG. “The NASIC report projection for the increase in Chinese nuclear ICBM warheads that can reach the United States is inconsistent and self-contradicting,” the FAS analysis contends. While at one point in the report NASIC claims that this number will grow to “well over 200” within the next five years, later on, it provides the figure of “well over 100” in the same period, the same as was projected in the 2017 report. As FAS notes, the authors of the report “might simply have forgotten to update the text.” NASIC notably continues to attribute a range of 1,860+ miles to the DF-26 rather than the 2,480+ miles found in the last annual Pentagon report on China, as well. We also now know the Western designations for various Chinese missiles that have appeared in the past few years. The DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) is now also known as the CSS-18, and the DF-17, which uses a ballistic missile to boost an unpowered DF-ZF hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, is called the CSS-22.

IMAGINECHINA VIA AP DF-26s on parade.

An entirely new addition to the 2021 report is the air-launched ballistic missile category, but this surprisingly excludes China, further suggesting that some sections of the report make use of data from no later than early 2018. The importance of this new class of ballistic missiles and their potential to engage large, relatively slow-moving ships, such as aircraft carriers, is something that The War Zone has charted in the past and you can read more about them here and here.

Chinese Internet A purported image of the H-6N bomber, designed to carry the DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile. This category of weapon is absent from the report’s coverage of China.

Iran This country has long been engaged in controversial missile development programs and has recently revealed a number of novel developments, which have been covered in depth by The War Zone, including so-called “missile farms” and an underground missile magazine. NASIC says that Tehran has a desire to have a “strategic counter” to the United States that could involve it developing an ICBM, perhaps using technology developed for its space program. The most recent Iranian ballistic launch mentioned in the report is the Khorramshahr-2 MRBM, in 2019. This weapon uses “fins installed on the warhead to enable guidance throughout flight.” Other than that, and the fact that this is a liquid-fuel, road-mobile system, there are no other details provided about the Khorramshahr-2, other than it having the same range — 1,240+ miles — as the original Khorramshahr.

AP PHOTO/EBRAHIM NOROOZI The Iranian Khorramshahr MRBM was unveiled during a military parade in September 2017.