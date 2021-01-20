Airliner Pilot Says Jet Pack Guy Over Los Angeles Looked Just Like This Crazy Drone

Months after an initial report from airline pilots about seeing what appeared to be an individual flying alongside them using a jet pack as they came in to land at Los Angeles International Airport, that incident, and subsequent encounters in southern California, remains as curious and unexplained as ever. Newly obtained documents from the Federal Aviation Administration show officials there were also stumped after the first sighting. At the same time, they were asking similar questions and considering one of the exact same possible explanations that we here at The War Zone have also explored. John Greenewald, a vigorous filer of Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests and author, who runs the website The Black Vault, received the documents through the FOIA process and generously shared them with The War Zone. You can read the documents in their entirety over at The Black Vault by clicking here. The records cover discussions between various FAA officials regarding the first of these recent jet pack-related sightings near Los Angeles International Airport, or LAX, on Aug. 30, 2020. You can read more about that incident specifically in these previous War Zone stories.

Youtube Screencap A video online of a remote-controlled jet pack guy has become of interest to investigators.

"MULTIPLE AIRCRAFT REPORTED MAN IN JET PACK MANEUVERING AT 3,000 FEET ON 10 MILE FINAL RUNWAY 25R," reads a brief initial notice regarding the incident that the FAA sent out. "NO IMPACT TO OPERATIONS OR EVASIVE ACTION TAKEN. LAPD AIR SUPPORT NOTIFIED."

FAA via FOIA The initial notice that the FAA sent out about the sighting of an individual flying using a jet pack near LAX on Aug. 30, 2020.

A large portion of the documents concern the back-and-forth between air traffic controllers and other FAA personnel regarding the sighting and efforts to immediately confirm whether or not it actually occurred. These records largely reiterate what has already been known thanks to publicly available air traffic control audio recordings, which you can find in this past War Zone piece. As was noted at the time, air traffic controllers did not spot anything on their radars that would match the description of what became known as the "jet pack guy." In an Email, Ray Palmer, a Group Manager within the FAA's Litigation Support and Enforcement Office, offered to have the raw radar data reviewed to see if that might turn up any additional information. Any further details about that portion of the investigation are not included in this batch of documents. Still, this would further confirm information The War Zone had previously received that there had been reviews of the radar tapes from around the time of previous jet pack-related encounters in the past six months, but that nothing abnormal had been found.

However, the documents do include a very interesting series of Emails between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3, 2020. On Sept. 2, Victor Goodell, the Aviation Safety Manager at the Van Nuys Flight Standards District Office, sent out one Email to a group of other officials that said he had contacted David Mayman, the Chief Test Pilot at Jetpack Aviation, based in Van Nuys, California, who was skeptical of the reported sighting. "He confirmed that they have not flown for months," Goodell wrote of his conversation with Mayman. "He stated that he does not believe there are any 'Jetpack' operators who could get to 3000’ and sustain it."

FAA via FOIA Victor Goodell's Sept. 2 Email regarding the jet pack sighting.