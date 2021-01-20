The Ultimate Guide To Surveillance Aircraft Available To Help Safeguard The Inauguration

With so many uncertainties surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden following the deadly storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump demonstrators on January 6, one thing is for certain—it is likely to become the most heavily surveilled major domestic event in American history, especially from the air. Over the last two decades, as aerial surveillance technology has steadily matured, driven by various conflicts abroad, overhead surveillance has become increasingly commonplace during major high-profile events and pointed law-enforcement actions back in the homeland. From rural areas along the border to major cities, federal and even military aerial assets have been put to use to help accomplish high-stakes missions. This, of course, goes beyond local police helicopters and light fixed-wing aircraft equipped with spotlights and commercial-grade electro-optical and infrared systems. Increasingly often, far more exotic payloads are being carried aloft of the American citizens' heads, many of which were products of lessons learned during the initial stages of the Global War on Terror.

AP A Cessna 182T aircraft linked to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and equipped with a video camera-equipped sensor turret.

So, with over 25,000 National Guard troops, thousands more active-duty military personnel, and throngs of law enforcement from an alphabet soup of agencies patrolling the nation's capital, the powers that be are also bound to apply their newest and most capable aerial assets to the mission. While the airspace around the National Capital Region (NCR), which encompasses the District of Columbia and various adjacent areas, will be almost completely sanitized of commercial and civilian traffic, a stack of surveillance assets the likes of which we may never have seen before will likely be orbiting overhead, sucking up all types of data, and communicating with a bustling command post down below.

AP A view of the preparations underway at the U.S. Capitol building ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

With that said, here is an overview of what types of aircraft with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities will likely be part of this massive and historic security undertaking, from the obscure to the more mundane. We can start with the active military. Legally, there are significant restrictions on when and how elements of the U.S. military at the federal level can conduct any kind of operations domestically, including providing aerial ISR support to law enforcement agencies, something The War Zone has covered in detail in the past. There are also limitations in the circumstances under which elements of the U.S. Intelligence Community, including active and reserve components of the U.S. military that fly ISR aircraft, can target U.S. citizens directly, something that presents additional legal hurdles.

USAF A composite image of the Poomacha Fire in southern California in 2007 stitched together from infrared pictures taken by US Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk drones.

That being said, there are certainly examples of active-duty U.S. military aerial ISR assets supporting the security posture around very high-profile domestic events – which the U.S. government terms National Special Security Events (NSSE) and is a category that the inauguration certainly falls into – as well as helping law enforcement agencies respond to especially significant crimes. U.S. Army RC-12 Guardrail signals intelligence (SIGINT) aircraft notably flew patrols around the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. That same year, that service deployed an RC-12Q, a variant that also featured high-bandwidth satellite communications relay capabilities, to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track suspects in the Beltway Sniper shootings, which occurred in the greater Washington, D.C. area, by their cell phone signals.

US Army A US Army RC-12Q Guardrail aircraft.

When it comes to the inauguration, smaller turboprop ISR aircraft, such as the Army's latest MC-12S family or similarly configured Beechcraft King Air aircraft within the U.S. special operations community, could be particularly useful for keeping an eye on things. The U.S. military now often employs contractors, including for certain domestic operations, such as border patrol, which fly other similarly-sized ISR-configured types that wear civilian registrations.

JTF-N via FOIA A contractor-owned and operated Cessna light aircraft equipped with a camera turret containing electro-optical and infrared cameras of that type have conducted domestic border surveillance operations on behalf of the US military.

Many of these aircraft are equipped with sensor turrets containing electro-optical and infrared video cameras for keeping tabs on what's going on down below, as well as SIGINT packages, primarily intended for monitoring communications chatter. Certain SIGINT systems could also potentially be used to spot, geolocate, and categorize other emitters, such as the control systems for small unmanned aerial vehicle, a type of potential threat that has only become more concerning in recent years. Aircraft carrying wide-area airborne surveillance (WAAS) systems, a groundbreaking technology that was born out of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, will also likely be used to collect streaming video of large parts of D.C. at once. This information could then help establish an understanding of the activities, or "patterns of life," of groups leading up to any major crisis that may occur before, during, or after the inauguration. In fact, there are few domestic missions as relevant to game-changing WAAS technology as the inauguration. Its nearly panoptic gaze over a huge area can spot groups of protestors or nefarious actors as they gather, as well as large infrared events, like explosions — via automatic recognition and tracking software or manually — and allow commanders on the ground to rapidly respond in kind. The same can be said for other abnormalities that occur throughout a large geographical area within the WAAS's systems wide purview. WAAS-equipped aircraft can also help target areas where aircraft with traditional 'soda straw view' electro-optical and infrared cameras are needed to take a closer look, but they can do this faster under most instances, as they do not need to reposition themselves to do so, they simply 'zoom in' on the data they are already collecting. Even keeping critical routes clear for major ground movements and contingency operations would be something a WAAS-equipped aircraft can help with better than most any other airborne asset.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory An annotated satellite map of the greater Washington, D.C. area showing the imaging "footprint" of wide-area sensors compared to more traditional full-motion video cameras as of around 2006. Aerial wide-area surveillance capabilities have only improved since then.

DARPA Examples of wide-area surveillance imagery collected using the Autonomous Real-Time Ground Ubiquitous Surveillance Imaging System (ARGUS-IS) system developed by BAE Systems under contract to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This project was subsequently transitioned to the US Air Force and became Increment 2 of that service's Gorgon Stare program.

Most of these aircraft also have data-links that can pass video and other information they collect on to individuals operating down below or tertiary sites on the ground in near-real-time. Those same links can often be used to relay data and communications over extended ranges, as well. Helicopters assigned to active-duty units, such as the UH-60 Black Hawks and UH-72 Lakotas assigned to the Army's 12th Aviation Battalion at Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir in Virginia or the UH-1N Twin Hueys of the Air Force's 1st Helicopter Squadron at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, could also contribute to the ISR ecosystem in support of the inauguration. Even helicopters without camera-laden sensor turrets could still perform visual surveillance flights, if necessary. At the same time, the 12th Aviation Battalion and the 1st Helicopter Squadron, among other helicopter-equipped units situated around the NCR have important Continuity of Government missions. As such, they will also be standing by to help rush President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and other important U.S. officials to safety in the event a major crisis or contingency develops before, during, or after the inauguration. You can read more about the U.S. government's Continuity of Government planning in this past War Zone piece.

US Army One of Davidson Army Airfield's 'gold top' VIP configured UH-60s seen with a sensor ball below its nose.

It's important to note there's generally significant demand for dedicated ISR aircraft, which are also often in relatively short supply, too. This often limits the availability of active-duty assets for domestic operations, even without getting into the legal hurdles. However, the National Guard, which occupies a very different legal space when not operating under the direct control of the federal government, is postured to provide more routine ISR support to domestic activities. For instance, Air National Guard RC-26B Condors, which you can read more about in this past War Zone piece, often work with domestic law enforcement agencies, particularly in regards to counter-narcotics operations. There are multiple RC-26B subvariants and the ones that carry electro-optical and infrared video camera-equipped sensor turrets are most commonly deployed domestically, though other examples are fitted with SIGINT packages. Some of these aircraft have also carried radars with synthetic aperture imaging functionality, capable of taking still images, day or night, and in almost any weather, in the past, as well.

National Guard Bureau A subvariant of the RC-26B equipped with electro-optical and infrared full-motion video cameras in a turret under the fuselage.

DC ANG An F-16C Viper from the Washington, D.C. Air National Guard's 113th Fighter Wing.

USCG A US Coast Guard MH-65 helicopter flies down the Potomac River past the Washington Monument.

A multitude of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies will also be supporting the inauguration. Many of them have aircraft, including both fixed-wing types and helicopters, that could be used for surveillance missions, as well as certain other kinds of intelligence-gathering, if required. There are too many specific aircraft types and configurations to cover each one individually, but what we saw in response to the protests emanating from George Floyd's killing and other incidents last year offers insight into what we might expect to see during the inauguration. Just over Washington, D.C., there were flights by Dash-8 turboprops belonging to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), as well as a Cessna Citation business jet and a Cessna Caravan turboprop, both linked to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The CBP Dash-8s, designed primarily for over-water surveillance, carry electro-optical and infrared video cameras in a sensor turret along with a surface search radar. CBP's Beechcraft King Air-based Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA), which were also employed to monitor protests elsewhere across the country last year, offer these same general capabilities, but in a smaller and more modular package.

CBP A US Customs and Border Protection Dash-8 surveillance aircraft.

CBP A US Customs and Border Protection Multi-role Enforcement Aircraft (MEA).

One of CBP's Reaper drones was also sent to monitor protests in Minneapolis in relation to the death of George Floyd last year, but the agency subsequently said that it returned to base without collecting any video footage after it was "determined that the aircraft was no longer needed for operational awareness." CBP's Reapers are all unarmed, but have sensor turrets with full-motion video cameras under their noses. CBP also has versions that are equipped with surface search radars, primarily for overwater operations, while other specialized bolt-on radars are sensitive to track individuals' movements.

CBP US Customs and Border Protection Reaper drones.