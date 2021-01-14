Iran Films One Of America's Most Powerful Submarines Lurking Near Its Military Exercise

The entire exercise area would have been full of electronic emissions, from radars, communications systems, and more that would also be of interest to U.S. intelligence analysts. Any intercepted communications chatter might provide new insights into Iranian tactics, techniques, and procedures, too.

No matter what, the exercise also comes at a time where there continues to be significant concerns within the U.S. government that Iran might be planning to attack U.S. interests, either directly or via proxies, in the region or elsewhere. The first anniversary of the U.S. military's killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020 came and went without incident, but Iranian officials made pointed threats toward the United States, including ones aimed at President Donald Trump, specifically.

In response, Trump directed the Pentagon to send the supercarrier USS Nimitz and its associated strike group, which had been on their way home, back to the Middle East as a deterrent. USS Georgia's very presence in the region, together with numerous long-range sorties by U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers, were also seen as sending similar messages to the regime in Tehran ahead of the anniversary of Soleimani's death.

There have been reports that the U.S. intelligence community has seen notable upticks in Iranian military activity, but it has remained unclear if that might be in preparation for an attack, or U.S. relational to one, or if it a response to threats from the United States, real or perceived. Sending Georgia to discreetly observe this major Iranian naval exercise could help provide additional context for any future assessments about the posture of Iran's military forces.

It's also worth remembering that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized a South Korean-flagged tanker earlier this month. This prompted the South Korean military to increase its activities in and around the Strait of Hormuz and otherwise increasing tensions in the region.