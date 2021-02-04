Ship-Launched Version Of The Israeli Harop Suicide Drone Will Be Sailing With An Asian Navy

In addition, while Harops would not be sufficiently powerful to sink a major surface combatant, swarms of them attacking from different vectors could do considerable damage and blind them by knocking out their radars or other sensors. This could result in a mission kill and make the target vessel vulnerable to other types of attacks or take it offline for a prolonged period of time.

With all of this in mind, it's not hard to see how the maritime version of Harop would be a valuable addition to the arsenal of a navy in the Asia-Pacific region. This would be true for a country that has to prepare for potential conflicts across broad areas that include large expanses of water, as well as enemy-controlled islands.

While we don't know who the customer is, Israel has a history of selling various tiers of arms to a number of Asian countries, including various nations in Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Vietnam. Countries in that part of the world continue to face the prospect of conflict over China's expansive and disputed claims to virtually all of the South China Sea.

South Korea, which has acquired examples of Harpy in the past, is another possibility. Harop drones could give South Korean naval vessels a valuable tool against various North Korean threats, including small boats that could be used for the clandestine infiltration of intelligence operatives or raiding parties. The country also faces other regional security concerns, including from China, as well as those arising from territorial disputes with Japan.

One more potential buyer could be India, which is facing growing maritime challenges from long-time rival Pakistan, as well as from China. The Indian government is long-time purchaser of a wide array of Israeli-made munitions, including ground-launched Harops.

We, of course, don't know for sure who just bought these maritime Harops. This particular suicide drone's aforementioned performance in last years fighting Nagorno-Karabakh last year has undoubtedly improved IAI's sales pitch to any prospective customer.

What we do know is that Harop is coming to Asia in its maritime form, which will very likely open the doors for new sales of the navalized variant in the future.

